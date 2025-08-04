The US Open is nearly here! From August 24th to September 7th, the tennis tournament will return to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with plenty of top stars like Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and more. As we look ahead to taking in plenty of all-star matches (and enjoying a Honey Deuce or two!), we’re also planning our outfits in advance. From tennis whites and sharp separates to practical—but stylish—accessories, check out our fashion-forward recommendations for 2025’s final Grand Slam.

Classic polo shirt

Lacoste, Women’s sleeveless stretch knit tennis polo, $62 (was $125)

Pearl studs

Tory Burch, Kira pearl stud earrings, $230

Tailored shorts

COS, Tailored wide-leg shorts, $185

Sharp sneakers

Vivaia, Square-toe lace-up sneakers, $159

Glossy sunglasses

Clare V., Sophia sunglasses, $180

Transformable crossbody

Rebecca Minkoff, Foldover crossbody bag, $174 (was $248)

Lightweight cardigan

Tuckernuck, Knot button cashmere cardigan, $248

Printed minidress

Farm Rio, Off-white folk floral short-sleeve mini dress, $270

Charming necklace

Theo Grace, Bee Loved locket, $180

Subtle sandals

Christian Louboutin, Miss Jane sandals, $895

Woven hat

Eugenia Kim, Emmanuelle fine raffia fedora, $355

Sophisticated blouse

Ameliora, Dawn fitted button-up shirt, $150

Silky skirt

Intimissimi, Silk midi skirt, $159

Tennis bracelet

Ring Concierge, Mini diamond tennis bracelet, $998

Ladylike flats

Gucci, Horsebit ballet flat, $1,050

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.