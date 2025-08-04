The US Open is nearly here! From August 24th to September 7th, the tennis tournament will return to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with plenty of top stars like Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and more. As we look ahead to taking in plenty of all-star matches (and enjoying a Honey Deuce or two!), we’re also planning our outfits in advance. From tennis whites and sharp separates to practical—but stylish—accessories, check out our fashion-forward recommendations for 2025’s final Grand Slam.
Classic polo shirt
Lacoste, Women’s sleeveless stretch knit tennis polo, $62 (was $125)
Pearl studs
Tory Burch, Kira pearl stud earrings, $230
Tailored shorts
COS, Tailored wide-leg shorts, $185
Sharp sneakers
Vivaia, Square-toe lace-up sneakers, $159
Glossy sunglasses
Clare V., Sophia sunglasses, $180
Transformable crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff, Foldover crossbody bag, $174 (was $248)
Lightweight cardigan
Tuckernuck, Knot button cashmere cardigan, $248
Printed minidress
Farm Rio, Off-white folk floral short-sleeve mini dress, $270
Charming necklace
Theo Grace, Bee Loved locket, $180
Subtle sandals
Christian Louboutin, Miss Jane sandals, $895
Woven hat
Eugenia Kim, Emmanuelle fine raffia fedora, $355
Sophisticated blouse
Ameliora, Dawn fitted button-up shirt, $150
Silky skirt
Intimissimi, Silk midi skirt, $159
Tennis bracelet
Ring Concierge, Mini diamond tennis bracelet, $998
Ladylike flats
Gucci, Horsebit ballet flat, $1,050
Additional reporting by Julia Karns.
