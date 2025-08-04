Chic Report

Your Chic US Open Fashion Guide: Tennis Whites, Court-Friendly Accessories, And More!

We're already planning outfit ideas for the tennis tournament's return

written by Aaron Royce
Tory Burch Fall 2025 (Jamie Hawkesworth)

The US Open is nearly here! From August 24th to September 7th, the tennis tournament will return to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with plenty of top stars like Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and more. As we look ahead to taking in plenty of all-star matches (and enjoying a Honey Deuce or two!), we’re also planning our outfits in advance. From tennis whites and sharp separates to practical—but stylish—accessories, check out our fashion-forward recommendations for 2025’s final Grand Slam.

Classic polo shirt

(Courtesy of Lacoste)

Lacoste, Women’s sleeveless stretch knit tennis polo, $62 (was $125)

Pearl studs 

(Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Tory Burch, Kira pearl stud earrings, $230

Tailored shorts 

(Courtesy of COS)

COS, Tailored wide-leg shorts, $185

Sharp sneakers

(Courtesy of Vivaia)

Vivaia, Square-toe lace-up sneakers, $159

Glossy sunglasses

(Courtesy of Clare V.)

Clare V., Sophia sunglasses, $180

Transformable crossbody

(Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff)

Rebecca Minkoff, Foldover crossbody bag, $174 (was $248)

Lightweight cardigan

(Courtesy of Tuckernuck)

Tuckernuck, Knot button cashmere cardigan, $248

Printed minidress

(Courtesy of Farm Rio)

Farm Rio, Off-white folk floral short-sleeve mini dress, $270

Charming necklace

(Courtesy of Theo Grace)

Theo Grace, Bee Loved locket, $180

Subtle sandals

(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Christian Louboutin, Miss Jane sandals, $895

Woven hat

(Courtesy of Eugenia Kim)

Eugenia Kim, Emmanuelle fine raffia fedora, $355

Sophisticated blouse 

(Courtesy of Ameliora)

Ameliora, Dawn fitted button-up shirt, $150

Silky skirt

(Courtesy of Intimissimi)

Intimissimi, Silk midi skirt, $159

Tennis bracelet

(Courtesy of Ring Concierge)

Ring Concierge, Mini diamond tennis bracelet, $998

Ladylike flats

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Gucci, Horsebit ballet flat, $1,050

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

