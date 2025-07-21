As we approach August, we’re entering “Hot Euro Summer” territory—where sun-soaked days and glamorous nights define the season! Whether you’re staying stateside Out East or venturing to Europe’s dazzling shores, I’ve perfected the ultimate summer itinerary with Dorisa’s seamless restaurant reservation tools. From must-visit dining to luxe shopping and a range of hotels (expensive, mid-range, and budget-friendly!), this guide covers the hottest spots in the Hamptons, Ibiza, St. Tropez, and Monaco. Here’s your blueprint for an unforgettable summer escape.

The Hamptons

The Hamptons deliver coastal sophistication and eastern elegance with vibrant nightlife. Dorisa simplifies restaurant reservations for a flawless getaway.

Dining & Nightlife

Sag Harbor Tavern: A cozy, yet upscale gem in Sag Harbor with local seafood and craft cocktails. Book an outdoor table for sunset dining.

Sunset Beach: André Balazs’ Shelter Island hotspot offers Mediterranean dishes and breezy waterfront views. Perfect for golden-hour cocktails.

Surf Lodge: Montauk’s iconic venue boasts live music, a chic crowd, and a revamped Casa Sereña menu. A must for cocktails and dancing.

Hotels

Expensive: Topping Rose House (Bridgehampton) – A 5-star retreat with luxurious rooms, a spa, heated pool, and farm-to-table dining. Approx. $800-$1,500/night.

Mid-Range: The Roundtree, Amagansett – A charming boutique hotel with cozy cottages, lush grounds, and personalized service near Amagansett’s refreshing beaches. Approx. $400-$700/night.

Budget: East End Budget Host Inn (Riverhead) – Clean and affordable, near Tanger Outlet Mall, and features quality amenities for a no-frills stay. Approx. $110-$200/night.

Shopping

Main Street in East Hampton features chic boutiques like Ralph Lauren and Blue & Cream for curated fashion. Sag Harbor’s Main Street offers artisanal jewelry and homeware. For deals, Tanger Outlets in Riverhead has tons of designer brands at discounts.

Pro Tip: Dorisa can secure the toughest restaurant reservations—like a coveted spot at Surf Lodge’s Casa Sereña or a prime table at Sag Harbor Tavern—to ensure you dine at the heart of the Hamptons’ summer scene.

Ibiza

Ibiza’s bohemian charm and electric energy are summer perfection. Dorisa makes booking restaurant reservations effortless.

Dining & Nightlife

Jondal: A chic beach club in a serene cove, specializing in Mediterranean seafood. Reserve a table for a relaxed, yet luxurious meal.

Cala Gracioneta: A hidden gem near San Antonio with a laid-back restaurant and clear waters, ideal for a quiet lunch.

El Silencio: David Lynch’s iconic beach club offers DJ-driven parties and a creative dining vibe. Perfect for unforgettable nights.

Hotels

Expensive: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay (Ibiza Town) – A 5-star haven with luxurious rooms, two pools, and top-tier Japanese dining in Marina Botafoch. Approx. $600-$1,200/night.

Mid-Range: Hotel Simbad (Talamanca) – A stylish 4-star hotel with sea views, a pool, and easy access to Ibiza Town. Approx. $250-$450/night.

Budget: Aparthotel Playasol Jabeque Soul (Playa d’en Bossa) – Affordable apartments with sea views and pools, great for groups or families. Approx. $150-$250/night.

Shopping

Dalt Vila in Ibiza Town has boutiques with handmade jewelry and chic boho clothing. Marina Botafoch offers trendy designer stores. For budget finds, Las Dalias Hippy Market in San Carlos is filled with unique craftsmanship and vintage pieces.

Pro Tip: Dorisa can lock in exclusive restaurant reservations at Jondal and El Silencio, ensuring you savor Ibiza’s culinary highlights without the hassle.

St. Tropez

Riviera glamour exudes through St. Tropez’s alluring beaches and vibrant scene. Dorisa ensures easy restaurant reservations.

Dining & Nightlife

Indie Beach: A boho-chic beach club with Mediterranean cuisine. Book a table for prime people-watching.

Kinugawa: Elegant Japanese dining with Gulf views, ideal for a sophisticated evening.

Salaam: Middle Eastern flavors with a lively dinner-to-dancing vibe.

Cherry: A chic cocktail bar with retro vibes, perfect for aperitifs or late-night drinks.

Petite Plage: A serene cove restaurant with fresh seafood and a toes-in-the-sand feel.

Hotels

Expensive: Cheval Blanc St Tropez – A historic seaside mansion with chic rooms, a 3-Michelin-starred restaurant, and an exceptional spa. Approx. $1,000-$2,500/night.

Mid-Range: Hotel La Tartane – A 5-star boutique hotel with lush gardens, a pool, and a relaxed yet elegant vibe, slightly removed from the bustle. Approx. $400-$800/night.

Budget: Hotel B Lodge – A charming, family-friendly guesthouse in the old village with simple rooms and a central location. Approx. $110-$200/night.

Shopping

Place des Lices hosts a market (Tuesdays and Saturdays) with Provençal goods and clothing. La Ponche’s alleys feature glamorous boutiques with designer fashion. For deals, Grimaud offers unique souvenirs at lower prices.

Pro Tip: Dorisa can secure hard-to-get restaurant reservations at Kinugawa, Indie Beach, Salaam, Cherry, and Petite Plage, guaranteeing you the best tables in St. Tropez’s culinary scene.

Monaco

Monaco’s opulent, escapist glitz is unmatched, and Dorisa makes it easy to secure top restaurant reservations during your stay. The hotels here—Hôtel de Paris, Monte Carlo Beach, and Monte Carlo Bay—offer unparalleled luxury, perfect for a glamorous summer escape.

Dining & Nightlife

Sass Café: A legendary spot for Mediterranean dining and vibrant nightlife.

Cipriani: Elegant Italian cuisine with iconic Bellinis, perfect for a luxurious dinner.

Hotels

Expensive: Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo – A 5-star icon in the heart of Monte Carlo, offering opulent rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant (Le Louis XV), and direct access to Casino Square. Its historic elegance and proximity to Port Hercules make it a glamorous choice. Approx. $700-$2,000/night.

Mid-Range: Monte Carlo Beach – A chic boutique hotel with art deco-inspired rooms, direct access to a private members’ beach club, and dining at Le Deck or Maona (open Thursday-Sunday). Approx. $300-$600/night.

Budget: Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort – A 4-star modern oasis with vibrant rooms, a lagoon-style pool, and private beach access. Its lively atmosphere and water proximity are ideal for summer. Approx. $400-$900/night.

Shopping

Le Metropole Shopping Center offers couture brands like Chanel and Gucci. Fontvieille Shopping Centre mixes high-end and local boutiques. For deals, La Condamine Market has designer cast-offs at up to 90% off.

Pro Tip: Dorisa can book exclusive restaurant tables at Sass Café and Cipriani, ensuring you dine at Monaco’s most sought-after venues with ease.

Why Dorisa?

Dorisa elevates your summer trips abroad with its intuitive platform, securing tough restaurant reservations like Surf Lodge’s Casa Sereña, Jondal, Kinugawa, or Sass Café. With real-time updates, the platform ensures you’ll snag the best tables at the hottest dining spots across these glamorous destinations, making your culinary experiences seamless and unforgettable.

From the Hamptons’ coastal elegance to Ibiza’s bohemian vibe, St. Tropez’s Riviera charm, and Monaco’s opulence—anchored by the iconic Hôtel de Paris, Monte Carlo Beach, and Monte Carlo Bay—this itinerary blends luxury and value for an unforgettable summer season. With Dorisa’s expert reservation tools, you’ll dine at the most coveted spots effortlessly, creating memories that shine long after August fades. Bon voyage!

