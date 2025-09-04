You Must Know These 79 Made In Italy Brands At Coterie!

Incredible craftsmanship, great design, and the finest materials define fashion that’s proudly “Made in Italy.” Allora, we’ve got the scoop on 79 Italian fashion and accessories brands showing at Coterie this season from September 14–16 at the Javits Center that you absolutely won’t want to miss.

Ready-To-Wear

Alessandro Enriquez Colorful, eclectic style is a hallmark for Alessandro Enriquez. The designer’s vibrant printed graphic T-shirts, sweeping midi dresses, sultry minis, and more pack a punch with all-over prints and bright hues. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6129)

Alpha Studio Originally founded in the 1970s by Franco Rossi, Alpha Studio was launched with a focus on technologically advanced ready-to-wear. Today, the brand’s become known for its chic knitwear and mix-and-match styles. (gloria@alpha-studio.com; Booth 6162)

Andrè Maurice Atelier Since 1921, Andrè Maurice Atelier has been an established name in Italy’s fashion scene. The brand’s found a hallmark in its traditional knitwear, in addition to tonal outerwear and more. (anna.badino@andremaurice.it; Booth 6153)

Anna Seravalli Anna Seravalli combines quality fabrics with sharp style. Founded by William Bianco, the Venetian brand offers chic knits, separates, and more. (julia.simon@edite.us; Booth 6563)

BACI and AMICI by Baci Founded by Batia Rutenberg, both brands place emphasis on innovative womenswear and relaxed Italian living with lightweight dresses, shirts, separates, and more. (annalisa@gyroitalia.com; Booth 6866)

Bessi Vibrance is core to Bessi, which has created chic womenswear collections since 1950. The brand’s breezy pieces are boosted with swirling all-over prints and lighthearted colors for an optimistic feel.(antonella@averardobessi.it; Booth 6760)

Biancalancia Casual luxury is key for this Manfredonia-born label, which specializes in neutral-toned attire like cozy sweaters and sharp coats. (nicoon5th@gmail.com; Booth 6767)

Bohemianvi The brand embraces nonchalant glamour with its ready-to-wear anf eveningwear, which are all “Made in Italy,” embracing a “slow fashion” mindset for more than six years. (amministrazione@silencelimited.com; Booth 6923)

Chio Sister duo Stefania and Maria Cristina Di Simone launched Chio in 1999, bringing a couture design approach to resortwear and swimwear. Today, their feminine styles are known for versatility, especially their ability to transition from day to night. (sales@chio-online.com; Booth 6621)

Cinzia Rocca Cinzia Rocca’s quality outerwear is crafted with longevity in mind. This Brescia, Italy–based label’s array of elegant coats, jackets, and more are made with fabrics ranging from cashmere and wool to viscose, ensuring sharp style for years to come. (nicole@cinziaroccausa.com; Booth 6159)

Decata Effortless style is top of mind at Decata, whose womenswear pieces merge classic dressing with a modern edge. The brand’s two-toned shirts, printed dresses, and more are beloved for their use of color, plus sustainable elements like raw materials and after-care services. (info@jdcstudio.it; Booth 6463)

Deha Deha combines sport and relaxation within its range of athleisure and loungewear collections. The label encourages customers to embrace a relaxed, uplifted mindset through its various separates, boosted by splashy patterns and bursts of color. (ulia.simon@edite.us; Booth 6445)

De Santis by Martin Alvarez Martin Alvarez’s designs for De Santis by Martin Alvarez embrace elegant style with fanfare. The brand’s tonal dresses, gowns, and lightweight separates are classically chic with a dash of drama from shimmering embroidery, tiered fringe, and more enchanting details. (vigevanosrllab@gmail.com; Booth 6146)

Di Bello by Fontani Crafted locally in Italy, Di Bello by Fontani’s collections are dynamic and modern. Established in the tailoring world since 1953, the brand’s pieces are unique combinations of leather, shearling, and waterproof fabrics. (dibello@dibello.com; Booth 6363)

Don’t @ Me Twin sisters Victoria Penna and Virginia Penna launched Don’t @ Me during peak pandemic times with the goal of creating pieces rooted in self-expression and individuality. Over the years, the duo’s colorful and edgy collections have continued that ethos to empower the women of today. (info@dontatmelabel.com; Booth 6517)

Francescageraci Since 2020, Francescageraci has utilized refined textiles to create elegant womenswear. Smooth, silky blouses, skirts, dresses, and more are hallmarks of the brand, which merges artisanal craft with everyday dressing. (office@francescageraci.com; Booth 6562)

Gaiofatto Produced in Venice, Gaiofatto has been a fixture in the Italian fashion scene since its 2013 launch. The brand is known for lightweight silk shirts and dresses, each handmade by local artisans for a sustainable and quality touch. (michela@gaiofatto.com; Booth 6147)

Giadacurti Founded in 2010, Giadacurti has embraced Italian glamour with elegant eveningwear and resortwear since its debut, and founder Giada Curti is continuing her family’s fashion legacy; their namesake brand’s bridalwear dates back to 1958. (commerciale@giadacurti.it; Booth 6145)

Giovanna Nicolai Strength and power are essential to Giovanna Nicolai, whose pieces embrace bold and feminine dressing. The label’s collections are handcrafted by Italian seamstresses, with an emphasis on dynamic style through elevated accents, swirling patterns, textures, and more.

(info@giovannanicolai.it; Booth 6154)

Goodmatch First launched in 1964, Goodmatch was made with on-the-go dressing in mind. The Parma, Italy–based label specializes in elevated everyday pieces made with comfortable jersey, as well as stretchy fabrics ideal for today’s working women.(olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano Sustainability is essential at Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano. Crafted with eco-friendly production and natural yarns, the brand originally launched as a children’s label before switching to crafting sophisticated womenswear in 2017. (egiordano@irreplaceable.it; Booth 6667)

Isa Belle Since 1989, Isa Belle has created comfortable and elegant collections for women—all locally “Made in Italy.” The brand’s known for its dresses, swimwear, and kaftans, ideal for mix-and-match dressing with ease—especially when traveling. (info@isabelle.it; Booth 6945)

La Couverture La Couverture is rooted in local craft, initially producing designer collections in 2004 before relaunching as its own brand in 2015. Produced entirely in Tuscany, the genderless brand specializes in luxe, breezy separates and coats crafted with virgin wool, cashmere, and more fine materials sourced from Prato Biella and Como, Italy. (lacouverture.it@gmail.com; Booth 6161)

Landi and Landi Fancy Since 1948, Landi Fancy has specialized in versatile outerwear and separates that are both stylish and practical. The label’s known for its waterproof trenches, jackets, and overcoats created in a range of colors for both men and women. (tccolab@outlook.com; Booth 6467)

Le Sarte Pettegole Rebellious edge and classic femininity combine at Le Sarte Pettegole. The womenswear brand has been rooted in contemporary design since launching in 2007 with a penchant for prints from retro florals to classic nautical stripes.

(loretta.schneider@gruppomatteinc.com; Booth 6166)

Melarosa Italy Luxury exudes from Melarosa Italy’s high-quality knitwear and separates. The brand’s cashmere, cotton, linen, and silks are all elevated by hand-painted patterns and a mix of colors, making each piece a true work of art.

(eleonora.pavoni@me.com; Booth 6148)

Mirabiliae Nature is the main inspiration for Mirabiliae, which highlights the beauty of the sea and foliage through its chic designs. Launched in 2023, the label made a splash with its lightly colored and all-over printed swimwear, dresses, separates, and more. (info@mirabiliae.com; Booth 6623)

Odi et Amo Edgy style is central to Odi et Amo’s womenswear collections. The brand’s become known for its printed dresses and subtly embellished suiting—plus an array of statement-making bags—over the years. (amministrazioneodietamo@hotmail.it; Booth 7252)

Of Handmade Traditional design meets contemporary styles for this brand, first launched by Simona Guaini in 2006. Since then, Of Handmade has established its authority in knitwear with woven dresses, T-shirts, skirts, and outerwear. (commercialeof@gmail.com; Booth 7020)

Pho Firenze Pho Firenze embraces effortless style with its flowing dresses, jackets, shorts, and more. All the pieces are imbued with a lighthearted feel from a rainbow of shades and geometric striped patterns. (mef@pholya.it; Booth 6816)

Pietro Brunelli Milano This brand offers lots of chic dresses, tops, and jeans that are elevated with contemporary silhouettes and comfortable fabrics for a stylish and flattering finish. (sales@studiobrunelli.it; Booth 6445)

Ploumanac’h Ease and relaxation are central to the Ploumanac’h label. The leisurewear and resortwear brand is known for its lightweight, effortless separates and staples across both womenswear and menswear. (olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana Ease is central to this ready-to-wear label known for its effortless mix-and-match styles in an array of colors, especially its knitwear—though its skirts, trousers, shorts, tops, and denim are standouts, too. (pourmoisrls@gmail.com; Booth 6762)

Purotatto Since 2009, Purotatto has established its business with a focus on natural fabrics and textiles. The label’s sweaters, blouses, trousers, T-shirts, skirts, jackets, and coats are all made with materials like milk fiber, jersey, cashmere, cotton, silk, linen, and wool. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6123)

Queen Moda Positano Beach-ready style is core to Queen Moda Positano, founded by Maria Gentile and Lucia Casola in 1987. The label’s feminine, bohemian pieces embrace the seductive and relaxed state of a beach outing, as well as the rich culture of the Amalfi Coast. (gentile.maria1863@gmail.com; Booth 6716)

Rocco Ragni Cashmere Founded in 2005, Rocco Ragni Cashmere specializes in luxe, elegant layered pieces and refined knits. The brand is also committed to craft, with its roots and creative base established in Umbria, Italy. (olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

Rosso35 Tailoring has always been top of mind at Rosso35, a family-run brand founded in 1973 and revamped by Luca and Paola Signorelli in 2006. In the decades since, the label’s contemporary pieces with subtle prints and jewel hues have become a signature—and a relaxed wardrobe for day-to-day wear. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6135)

Sandro Ferrone Elegance flows from Sandro Ferrone, which was first founded in the mid-1950s. In the decades since, the label has established itself through its versatile and timeless dresses, separates, and more. (jacopo@jacopofoti.it; Booth 6131)

Seventy Since 1970, Seventy has been a go-to for classic, timeless pieces. Founder Sergio Tegon drew from his fashion industry experience to found the company, which specializes in effortless suiting, dresses, and accessories that are ideal for year-round wear. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6130)

She’s So She’s So has established its business through a keen focus on luxe knitwear. Designed by sisters Nicola Nicolini and Daniela Nicolini since 2000, the brand’s high-end pieces and architectural silhouettes have made it a fixture in the Italian fashion industry. (nicoon5th@gmail.com; Booth 6766)

Simona Bonacci Playful elegance is a signature of Simona Bonacci. The brand’s all-over printed dresses, dynamic outerwear, and mix-and-match separates take direct inspiration from the Marche region of Italy, blending a sensible touch with a dash of whimsy and optimism. (simonabonacci@gmail.com; Booth 6151)



Stefano Ghilardi Fashion is in Stefano Ghilardi’s DNA. The designer gained experience from his father’s leather goods business, established in the 1980s. Under his lead, the company has expanded into an edgy accessories label known for playful handbags. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com; Booth 6603)

Suprema Suprema’s outerwear brings a luxe spin to practical layering. Since 1981, the brand’s gained traction through its coats and jackets, which make sharp style statements from fine leather and shearling. (olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

Soniavilla Designed by Sonia Villa, this label merges craft and comfort. Soniavilla specializes in curated artisanal pieces with a bohemian flair, from draped overshirts to flowing maxi dresses, elevated by a selection of edgy free-spirited patterns. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com; Booth 7548)

Temptation Positano The optimism and bold nature of the Amalfi Coast are imbued in Temptation Positano. For 40 years, the label’s tailored separates, dresses, and beachwear have stood out for their high craftsmanship and nod to Positano’s oceanside culture. (angelatemptationpositano@gmail.com; Booth 6823)

Tonet Since 1960, Tonet has created sophisticated designs that are both effortless and classic. The simple and refined ethos of the brand, originally founded by Lella Tonet, can be seen in its luxe blouses, knits, dresses, and trousers, all in versatile and tonal hues that can be easily worn through the seasons. (amministrazione@carella.eu; Booth 6144)

VLT’s by Valentina’s VLT’s by Valentina’s packs a punch with plenty of prints! The Italian label has become renowned for its patterned shirts and dresses over the years, elevated by prints from stripes to florals.(allegraatnicoon5th@gmail.com; Booth 6763)

YC WHYCI MILANO Known for a devotion to raw materials, YC Whyci Milano uses pure fibers across wool, cotton, silk, linen, and more to craft its contemporary designs. The brand’s pieces combine comfort and elegance, elevated by timeless embroidery, prints, and more. (elena@ycmilano.it; Booth 6158)

Accessories

Alta Moda Belt Cinch every outfit to perfection with Alta Moda Belt’s vast array of customizable belts for men and women, which include both on-trend styles as well as everyday classics. (commerciale@altamodabelt.it; Booth 5348)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù Angela Caputi made a splash in the jewelry world since her vibrant brand launched in 1975. The designer’s necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all crafted in Italy, feature a variety of intricately crafted pieces and luxe materials. (angelacaputi@giuggiu.it; Booth 5546)

Athison Belts and bags from this 110-year-old brand feature quality leather hides dyed with water-based tinctures, stitched with potato starch–waxed cotton threads. (athison@manifatturadomodossola.it; Booth 5355)

Barbieri Since 1945, Barbieri’s become renowned for its artisanal silk pieces. The brand’s particularly known for its variety of colorful silk scarves, accentuated by a wide range of prints and patterns. (noemi@larioseta.com; Booth 5630)

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955 Elegant yet sporty is the name of the game for Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955’s bags for women and men, which are beautifully constructed from vegetable-tanned cowhide. (roberta@boldriniselleria.it; Booth 5649)

Cuoieria Fiorentina Tuscan artisan traditions underlie Cuoieria Fiorentina’s creative contemporary accessories, which pack a punch with strong, distinctive, and versatile pieces. (olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

De Marquet This bag brand boasts 100 percent Italian production and sourcing, and it won the silver medal for sustainability at Coterie February 2025. (galina@singledress.com; Booth 5555)

Filomena Amore Timeless and comfortable designs celebrating the beauty of Italian style—and female empowerment—are accessories company Filomena Amore’s luxurious M.O. (menaroma@hotmail.it; Booth 5352)

Francesca Bianchi Design Francesca Bianchi founded her namesake brand in 2013, with a focus on modern styles and smooth silhouettes. The label’s pieces include a range of unique details, from jewel-toned enamel to sculpted and twisted textures. (francescabianchidesign@gmail.com;

Booth 5832)

J’Essentia Handbags, scarves, and accessories translate J’Essentia artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo’s artworks, on display in various galleries and museums, into works of wearable art equally grounded in tradition and innovation. (jessentia@jessentia.com; Booth 5553)

Le Daf Richly textured totes ready for the beach and beyond, plus structured shoulder bags and matching mules, are uniquely woven for a tapestry-like finish. (fernandopezzuto@dafdesign.it; Booth 5834)

Marco Masi Milano Technical capacities meld with a free-spirited sense of creativity in the clean-lined leatherwares from Marco Masi Milano. The brand was founded in 2010, but the Masi family has been in the business since 1987. (jampelle@jampelle.com; Booth 5857)

Mariel Bags Handcrafted leather bags with simple silhouettes from Mariel Bags are meant to let their gorgeous materials and construction shine. The brand’s name is actually a mash-up of its co-founders’ names, Marinella and Elena. (c.ottaviani@ercangroup.it; Booth 5256)

Mela Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso with an emphasis on organic materials. The pair’s designs are elevated by silk, natural pearls, and gemstones for elegantly bohemian statements. (vicmelafra@gmail.com; Booth 5830)

Pasotti Since 1956, Pasotti has crafted a variety of sartorial accessories produced in Italy. High-quality umbrellas, shoehorns, and walking sticks are all core staples for this artisanal label. (nicola@pasottiombrelli.com; Booth 5259)

Post&Co Belt it out! Tuscan brand Post&Co works with leather that undergoes special washing treatments and detailing, like hand-stitching, laser micro-engravings, and studs for its belts and more. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com; Booth 7546)

Pulicati Pulicati’s fashion-forward bags have been proudly “Made in Italy” of supple genuine leather for two decades. (civico93@civico93.com; Booth 5552)

Roberto Pancani Soft, strong, and stylish, Roberto Pancani’s woven leather and raffia bags are discretely roomy carryalls, with a style for every occasion and outfit. (info@robertopancani.it; Booth 5254)

Tataborello Federica Borello launched Tataborello in 2001, focusing on refined jewelry with eye-catching glamour. Gemstones, beadwork, and mixed textures are incorporated into bold bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more. (info@tataborello.com; Booth 5249)

Visonà Italia 1959 Equestrian-inspired saddlery stitching is this second-generation Venetian brand’s signature, along with bamboo handles. While founder Plinio Visona sewed everything by hand through the 1970s, the brand now uses a patented special sewing machine. (roykean@aol.com; Booth 5651)

Shoes

Brador Handcrafted in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Brador uses vegetable-tanned leathers and unique dye and wax processes to create shoes, particularly sandals, with a vintage

and artisanal feel.(ja24252n@gmail.com; Booth 5205)

Brunate For nearly a century, Brunate has been known and loved for its high-quality materials and for turning out timeless styles with subtle flair. Think: classic block heels with animal-print detailing or ballet flats in quilted denim. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5334)

Calò Rising footwear brand Calò is known for its attention to detail and artisanal quality. Operated by the second generation of its family-run business, Calò specializes in timeless boots, loafers, and sneakers made with comfort and endurance. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com); Booth 7544)



Cristina Millotti Founder Millotti Natalfranco opened his first shoe factory in the Tuscan city of Arezzo circa 1967 Almost six decades later, the Cristina Millotti brand continues to be a go-to for quality affordable footwear. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5332)

Discotex Inspired by nightlife, Discotex designs for after-hours regulars, like DJs, performers, and clubgoers. Founder Francesca Strigi Loddo merges fashion, music, and sustainability into dance floor–ready shoes made from recycled and deadstock materials. (francesca@ube-studio.com; Booth 5107)

Donna Carolina Casual elegance meets irresistible comfort when it comes to Donna Carolina’s chic booties, lace-up boots, ballerina flats, and low heels. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com; Booth 5330)

Giovanni Fabiani Synonymous with quality, style, innovation, and tradition, Giovanni Fabiani has been producing luxe shoes since 1971. (pv.amministrazione@giovannifabiani.it; Booth 5235)

Henry Beguelin Look for top-notch materials and distinctive hand-stitched detailing from this leather goods brand’s timeless handbags and footwear offerings. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com; Booth 6134)

Michele Lopriore This family-run label, now helmed by Michele’s son Mike, prides itself on the finest materials and expert craftsmanship made according to the Lopriore clan’s traditions of work, passion, and excellence. (lopriore@icloud.com; Booth 6163)

Nerogiardini Based in Italy’s Marche region, Nerogiardini offers stylish designs in the accessories space—specifically footwear and bags—for men, women, and children. (stephanie.pena@nerogiardini.it; Booth 5328)

Patrizia Bonfanti Marrying rigorous craftsmanship and an avant-garde design approach, Patrizia Bonfanti’s pieces are all handmade in Tuscany. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com;

Booth 5326)

