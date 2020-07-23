RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Is Selling Her Wardrobe

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is selling over 50 pieces she’s worn on the show in a partnership with Vestiaire Collective. “Whether on camera or not, I am always drawn to theatrical looks,” Jayne says. “Obviously, showtime is showtime! When I’m at home, things are a little less dramatic.” The looks will include pieces from Moschino, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Rodarte, and more with prices from $200-$3000.

Jayne has been RHOBH cast member and fan favorite since 2015. Tomorrow, Vestiaire Collective will be hosting a Treasure Hunt on their App where fans of the show can test their knowledge and win a piece for “next to nothing!” (That quote comes directly from the press release.)

The collection is available to buy now.

