On Wednesday night, the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards returned to the Museum of Modern Art. Hosted by editor-in-chief Sarah Ball, the event honored individuals transforming industries across fashion, technology, pop culture, beauty, music, art, and more. The 2025 edition’s honorees including Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Nadège Vanhée, Spike Lee, Priscilla Chan, Ben Stiller, and Mellody Hobson and George Lucas.

Each star, who covered WSJ.‘s November print issue, was introduced or honored with their gleaming columnar trophies by close colleagues or friends. Notable highlights included Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello introducing Bieber, and Karen Elson introducing fellow fashion redhead Vanhée for her work as Hermès’ creative director. Perhaps the most direct and viral, however, came from both Stephen Colbert—marking one of his first public appearances since his show’s cancellation announcement earlier this fall—and his introduced honoree Eilish. The award-winning 23-year-old musician, outfitted in academic Miu Miu, made a splash across social media with the news that she’d be donating $11.5 million from proceeds from her Hit Me Hard And Soft world tour to humanitarian causes spanning world hunger, sustainability, and more. But that wasn’t all; Eilish also took the moment to make a pointed request for billionaire-level founders, figures, and philanthropists to use their wealth towards the greater good, as well.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever—especially in our country” Eilish said. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people here that have a lot more money than me—and if you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

Indeed, the evening’s multi-industry honors featured a range of powerful messages targeted at a need for medical funding, arts awareness, and support for minority and female-founded projects—and reflections on honorees’ journeys to success in their various fields. Rosie Perez introduced Spike Lee, poking fun at their meeting story that led to her iconic casting in Do The Right Thing—which Lee also reminisced on in his own speech. Ben Stiller recalled his start as a comedian before getting footing as an actor, leading to a successful third act as a producer and director, owed to his parents’ lessons of work ethic and diligence. Vanhée also thought back to her roots while kicking off the celebration’s speeches, including her love of New York City.

“I think innovation always observed heritage. Innovation is actually obsessed with heritage, and it wants to merge with it,” Vanhée said. “I worked in Europe, and I really wanted to move. I flew to New York, and it’s a place that gave me love, friendship, art, enablement, and those amazing, outrageously delicious pastrami sandwiches from Katz’s [Delicatessen]. We have a special connection with the Katz’s pastrami in France.”

After the night’s awards ceremony and a seated dinner of rolls, fall soup, and steak, guests descended to the Museum’s first floor for a sleek afterparty. Karlie Kloss, Brittany Snow, Henry Zankov, and Rachel Scott were among those snapping photos of the evening’s Bieber-themed martinis, chatting on plush couches, and enjoying miniature desserts—including s’mores tartlets we still can’t stop thinking about. The evening was complete with Questlove, who took to the DJ booth for a groovy set, followed by DJ Claire Marie. The night was complete with sponsors Harry Winston, Guerlain, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Lucid Motors, and Roche Bobois, which all featured in its chic WSJ-branded canvas gift bag.

The night guest list included Mona Tougaard, Brittany Snow, Almar Latour, Eva Chen, Aurora James, Betsy Gaghan, Christopher John Rogers, Danny Meyer, Delfin Finley, Devyn Garcia, Ella Emhoff, Emma Tucker, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Imaan Hammam, Joshua Woods, Lila Moss, Mark Zuckerberg, Willow Lindley, Michael Carl, Peter Malachi, Paloma Elsesser, Padma Lakshmi, Pierce Abernathy, Robin Standefer, Stephen Alesch, Scarlett White, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, Bethann Hardison, Brandon Maxwell, Chase Hall, Chloe Flower, Rashad Minnick, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Courtesy of WSJ. Magazine

