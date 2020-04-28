How Women Management Models Are Honoring Healthcare Workers

Everyone in fashion is stepping up to the plate lately in response to Covid-19 and the modeling world is no exception. Every day at 7pm when New Yorkers lean outside of their windows to clap, cheer and shout for healthcare workers, Women Management models are going on Instagram to thank the heroes fighting Covid-19. They’re also using the platform to promote a different charity every day. So far models such as Coco Rocha, Isabeli Fontana, Marjan Jonkman, Josephine Le Tutour, Vlada Roslyakova, and Sofie Rovenstine have highlighted organizations such as City Harvest, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Just Salad “Feed the Frontline,“ Meals for New York Presbyterian’s Frontline Workers, and more.

“I came up with the idea just from being a New Yorker, someone who looks forward to celebrating our heroes every night at 7 pm,” Anthony Bourgois, president Women Management tells The Daily. “The emotion and feeling of cheering for today’s real heroes is just so powerful. After a few nights I thought, ‘What if we could use our platform to say thank you and really give back to those who need it the most?’ The Women Management team called our models to see if they would be interested in helping and every single one of them jumped at the chance to show their appreciation. We have been raising money for local health care workers and first responders every night for two weeks now. The people who put their lives at risk every single day are the real heroes. Without them, we would be in serious trouble. They deserve everything we can do to thank them.” Bravo!

