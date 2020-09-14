Wolk Morais Unveil Sustainable New Collection With Innovative Short Film

Design duo Brian Wolk and Claude Morais unveiled their new collection today via a short film called DRIVEN.

The flick shows a driving tour of Los Angeles, connecting the various neighborhoods and the people that inhabit them. The footage shows the designers’ new season offering worn by people standing outside their homes, as captured by a car driving past.

The 12-minute short, by cinematographer/photographer Fiorella Occhipinti, ensured the designers could show their wares in a totally socially-distanced way. All things considered, it’s an innovative way to present a collection while doubling as an ode to the diversity of The City of Angels. What’s more, over the weekend, DRIVEN received the top honor at the London Fashion Film Festival, taking home the Best Fashion Film Award.

Collection 9, as it’s called, is also completely sustainable, with pieces rendered in locally-sourced and up-cycled textiles found within a 12-mile radius of the designers’ Hollywood Studio. The duo’s longtime collaborator, Elizabeth Stewart, came on board to style the looks, which included tweed and corduroy suiting, a decadent brocade blouse with a leg of mutton sleeve, and textured hot pants that would put Daisy Duke to shame.

“Los Angeles has been the lead character for our creative journey thus far. For Collection 9, we felt compelled to feature the city as the backdrop for our film and share the voices of the community that inspire our work in this incredible moment of change” the designers said of the venture.

See the collection below:

