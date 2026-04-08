WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Debuts Her First Victoria’s Secret Campaign

On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret unveiled its new global brand campaign, ‘The Season of Strapless’, starring WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, who made a special appearance at the company’s 5th Avenue flagship to mark the occasion.

Reese made her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, but this is her first time modeling in a campaign for the brand. Reese is also the first WNBA player ever to appear in a Victoria’s secret ad.

The campaign is three-fold, highlighting Victoria’s Secret’s new no-slip strapless bras, their 2026 swimwear collection, and a fresh, seasonal take on their bestselling fragrance: Bombshell Bronze Eau de Parfum.

“I’m so excited to continue my partnership with Victoria’s Secret for their new campaign,” said Reese in a press release. “I’ve loved the brand for years, so seeing my first VS campaign in the same city where I made my runway debut was a full-circle moment and surreal milestone in my Victoria’s Secret journey. The campaign is all about that golden hour glow and the confidence to own your shine – and I’m so grateful to have the amazing opportunity to inspire others to dominate in their field while unapologetically chasing their dreams outside of it.”

“Partnering with Angel Reese – a true cultural force and boundary pusher who embodies both power and grace – was the perfect way to bring our new campaign to life,” added Adam Selman, EVP, chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret. “As the face of our Summer season, Angel leads with impact across Bombshell Bronze Fine Fragrance, our Summer Swim collection, and the new Invisible by Victoria’s Secret Strapless collection. This moment reflects the breadth of what we have to offer at Victoria’s Secret, and we’re excited to share it with our customers and brand fans in a way that sparks joy. This isn’t just Angel’s dream realized – it’s ours as well.”

The new Victoria’s Secret ‘Season of Strapless’ collection will be available to shop in retail locations nationwide and internationally, as well as at VictoriasSecret.com beginni ng on Wednesday, April 8.

Check out more pics from the campaign below.