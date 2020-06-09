Chic Report

Neiman Marcus Might Close Hudson Yards Location

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Neiman Marcus (Shutterstock)

After a splashy opening last year, Neiman Marcus is considering pulling out of Hudson Yards or downsizing, according to a report in WWD today. The Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month and they are looking at other locations in the U.S. to shutter. Other stores in jeopardy of closing are the downtown Dallas; St. Louis; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Natick, Mass., and Westchester, NY locations. Bankruptcy law allows retailers to get out of a lease without penalty.

Sources have told WWD that The Related Companies, who own Hudson Yards, have begun marketing  Neiman’s three-level, 188,000-square-foot space. The New York Post is reporting Related Companies and Oxford Properties have also begun marketing additional retail space at the mall.

The Hudson Yards store is Neiman’s first store in New York City.

(Getty Images)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

You may also like

Neiman Marcus Group Files for Bankruptcy

Investors Push for Neiman Marcus Sale, Adidas...

Neiman Marcus Defaults on Loans, Hearst Adapts...

Tom Ford Scrubs Toilets Now, Neiman Marcus...

This Year’s Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Are...

10 Awesome Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men

How John Galliano Sparked Sally LaPointe’s Interest...

Parsons Student Wins Norman Norell Couture Design...

Parsons Benefit to Honor Eileen Fisher and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.