Neiman Marcus Might Close Hudson Yards Location

After a splashy opening last year, Neiman Marcus is considering pulling out of Hudson Yards or downsizing, according to a report in WWD today. The Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month and they are looking at other locations in the U.S. to shutter. Other stores in jeopardy of closing are the downtown Dallas; St. Louis; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Natick, Mass., and Westchester, NY locations. Bankruptcy law allows retailers to get out of a lease without penalty.

Sources have told WWD that The Related Companies, who own Hudson Yards, have begun marketing Neiman’s three-level, 188,000-square-foot space. The New York Post is reporting Related Companies and Oxford Properties have also begun marketing additional retail space at the mall.

The Hudson Yards store is Neiman’s first store in New York City.

