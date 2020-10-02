WILL MAKRIS IS HELPING REVIVE PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP CLUBS

Private membership clubs have been around for decades, the concept surviving on exclusivity and privacy. However, the need for financial stability has often resulted in raising prices or tolerance for expansion. This consequently drives away the original valued members, typically celebrities and high society. What once was a place to escape has become too public. Now, the elites’ only alternative is to move on to the next big thing. Fortunately, New York businessmen Will Makris and Scott Sartiano acknowledged this dilemma years ago and developed Zero Bond, a club dedicated to regulating members, set to open this October. In the heart of New York’s NoHo neighborhood, Makris and Sartiano constructed a place like no other. The new gathering spot takes exclusivity to a new level, with its rigorous vetting process pertaining to character. The meaning behind the word “Zero” speaks life into the concept. It was the last number ever created; it is not even or odd, positive or negative, but holds its own identity. Zero Bond is redefining private hospitality.

“Private clubs are necessary for society because people like to be a part of something bigger and truthfully, these spaces are where the world is moving towards,” Makris said. “People know what to expect at membership clubs. They can anticipate who will be there and that the rules will be abided.”

Zero Bond, designed by William Sofield and Studio Sofield, is a modern rustic space-filling 20,000 square feet, features exposed brick, furniture catering to comfort, and Baccarat chandeliers. This space stands out with its elegance and chic essence that many yearn for in a membership club.

The private club provides substantial workspaces and conference rooms for individuals tired of working from home. Zero Bond’s private event space is available upon request for any entertainment purpose, such as movie screenings or sport-watch parties. The membership club also has collaborations set for wellness weekends, private wine clubs with a sommelier, and more. Zero Bond has a classic American-style restaurant and an Omakase bar with renowned chefs who curate spectacular menus. The staff is trained to serve with the utmost level of respect and efficiency.

“Zero Bond will be the safest place in New York City and is built for sophisticated, successful people that still want to be social,” Sartiano said. “An audience I have seen underserved in NYC over the past 10 years. We are not just one type of person; we accept and encourage people from all walks of life to join Zero Bond. Will has been great to work with because he has a keen eye and unique skill set when it comes to curating a crowd and helping build an ambiance he knows they will enjoy.” Makris and Sartiano created an elevated environment for the underrepresented dignitaries who want more control of their experiences and surroundings. Zero Bond will be the perfect escape to enhance its members’ lives, and not just be a simple “home away from home.” It goes well above being the spot for catching up with friends.

Written by: Alexandra Morris

Presented by: T1