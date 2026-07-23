Why We Love The Roundtree Hotel in Amagansett

Nestled in the heart of charming Amagansett, The Roundtree Hotel seamlessly blends low-key luxury with classic seaside charm. Why do we love it there so much?

1. A NOD TO THE PAST

Once a working farm, The Roundtree pays tribute to its agricultural roots through a meticulously designed space that honors Amagansett’s farm-steading legacy. The property features thoughtfully curated guest rooms filled with bespoke furniture, local artwork, and vintage accents that reflect the area’s rich history. The Beach House, a historic gem once home to playwright Neil Simon, has been beautifully restored, offering luxurious amenities while retaining its charming character. Guests can feel the heritage in every corner, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere that connects them to the local culture.

2. CHIC AND SERENE ACCOMMODATIONS

The Roundtree offers a range of stylish accommodations, including eight guest rooms housed in a 100-year-old restored barn and five charming cottages. Each room is designed to evoke tranquility, featuring incredible plush bedding, natureinspired décor, and private entrances for complete privacy. Thoughtful touches, such as wide-plank hardwood floors and relaxing reading nooks, ensure a cozy yet refined experience. Minibars are stocked with local treats, Grown Alchemist bath products, Frette linens, and Nespresso machines. You’ll sleep like a baby!

3. ENDLESS THINGS TO DO

At The Roundtree, relaxation meets adventure with a plethora of amenities and activities readily available to guests. In the summer, the hotel provides complimentary beach passes to Amagansett Beach, while branded beach buggies are available for those who prefer a whimsical ride to soak in the coastal scenery. Guests can explore the area via complimentary bike rentals or lounge on the expansive Great Lawn, perfect for playing cornhole or enjoying a cocktail or two. As evening descends, the firepit becomes the heart of the hotel, inviting guests to gather for s’mores. At night you can check out live music at the Stephen Talkhouse in town. It’s a fun way to get a taste of the local scene.

4. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

The Roundtree Hotel is ideally situated just a stone’s throw from the vibrant heart of Amagansett. Guests can easily stroll to Main Street, where boutique shopping, trendy galleries, and a variety of delicious dining options await. We’d recommend il Buco al Mare, which not only boasts incredible food (make a reservation!), there’s also a gift shop that’s a must. You’ll also find an incredible list of shopping options, including The Row, Henry Lehr, and Jenni Kayne. The hotel’s strategic location offers the best of both worlds—a serene retreat combined with easy access to the bustling charm of the area, making it ideal for both relaxation, exploration, and Instagram-worthy moments.

5. IT’S EASY TO GET THERE!

The Hampton Jitney stops directly in front of the property. If coming from Manhattan, it’s door to door.