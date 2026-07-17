Why Sag Harbor’s Sage and Madison Is Like No Other Store In The Hamptons

With Sage & Madison, founder Chris Coffee brings a true sense of sartorial excitement and discovery to the East End. Nestled in a gorgeous restored barn in Sag Harbor, the store features a packed calendar of fashion pop-ups, plus fresh coffee (befitting his name) and hostess gifts that’ll grant you MVP houseguest status. This season’s buzzier than ever, with the debut of Sage & Madison’s inhouse fashion line, plus expanded café offerings like a signature “All the Buzz” drink, with bee pollen and local honey.

Tell us about the latest and greatest at Sage & Madison!

We’ve always tried to bring a unique, less commercial vibe to the Hamptons with curation. My goal is not to become a department store Out East, but to showcase unique brands, both local and European, and emerging designers. I’m excited that we have a lot of brands that are European staples this summer, like Federica Bonifaci and Loretta Caponi, both from Italy. Another one of my favorites is Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian designer who’s made quite a splash in America with her store on Madison Avenue, and she has many more stores opening. But she brings a refined aesthetic that caters to the Hamptons woman with the cuts of her dresses and beautiful floral patterns. We’re happy to have her. I’ve had the opportunity to sell out many times, but I like to keep the edit tight with brands like Johanna’s that I feel are known but not so in your face. I curate the lineup in a way that’s interesting for our clients.

What are your customers looking for lately?

Fashion is about travel right now, so people want to tell a story about the piece they’re wearing. It’s not enough to just wear a Gucci shirt; they’d much rather go to Florence, pick out a special piece from a smaller label with a sense of heritage, like, say, Loretta Caponi, than wear a big name. So that’s what I was going for: making sure that the brands we work with inspire travel and feel international.

Love that! Any examples?

We had a fun event in June with My Bob bags, which is a Belgian-based raffia bag company with international appeal; the brand makes these fun handmade charms that have a kind of Hermès aesthetic. Also in June, we featured Aiste Hong, who won the FGI Rising Star Award for womens ready-towear this year. She’s another example of someone with a good, loyal client following, but who’s maybe not such a mainstream name.

How far out do you begin working on these pop-ups and partnerships?

I probably started more than six months in advance of this summer. Besides scouting at Fashion Weeks, I took a trip to Florence to go to some designers’ showrooms, like Loretta Caponi. A lot of brands now come to us at this point, too; we’ve had a lot of pretty big moments over the years, like when [L.A. vintage boutique] Decades did a residency where we featured Jean Paul Gaultier couture [in 2023].

You’re also launching a Sage & Madison clothing line! Do tell…

I’ve worked with a lot of brands that have been around a long time, like St. John, and I’ve seen a lot of luxury goods come through my doors. I wanted to create a line that’s comfortable and wearable, that encapsulates the magic of Sage & Madison, and functions as an inbetween for when you’re going to an event and don’t want to wear your full outfit beforehand, but also want to look elegant. It’s travel-friendly, leisure-minded, and our materials are such high quality. Our thread counts are amazing; we use mother-of-pearl buttons, goodquality zippers, and strong fit. It’s got a Palm Springs feel, and a classic aesthetic—lots of navy and sporty green. It’s something you can wear to the airport that’s comfortable but still has style.

Sounds chic. When will the collection be available?

We’re bringing out pieces all throughout the summer, and started to do so in mid-June, and continuing throughout August with new drops, so people have to keep coming in to see new pieces as they arrive. We also plan on showcasing the collection in Palm Beach and various lifestyle places around the country next.

What’s next on the horizon for Sage & Madison?

From the beginning, I’ve built Sage & Madison based on many different concepts, because I think my ADD brain likes the variety! But it doesn’t necessarily have to be the whole kit and caboodle in one place. There could be a coffee shop/gift shop concept in one space, and a more clothing-focused concept in a separate space. Maybe we’ll do a wonderful hotel concept in the future, too. My plan is to definitely hit Palm Beach and Aspen in some form. Also, whomever we’re collaborating with at a given time helps tell our story. It’s always changing, which keeps it interesting. I think people know the baseline of what Sage & Madison is, and now we have our own classic brand, but everything else is always changing based on who our partners and fashion designers are, and that keeps us unique. Customers always say that when they come back, they never know what to expect, whether it’s something new or something that gives them a flashback to the past, and they love that experience.

What new local additions are on your radar this season?

The new Faraway hotel opening in the old Baron’s Cove space is an exciting addition, and so is the new restaurant, Miracle, from the Fresno team in East Hampton, which has also opened in Sag Harbor. What I’m not thrilled about is large corporations with no heart, stark white walls, and no aesthetic coming into the village of Sag Harbor, and only being open seasonally. Obviously, it’s a seasonal place, but there are a lot of local businesses, and Sage & Madison is local at heart. The brand was built on, and named for, two cross streets out here. We cater to small designers and people that love what they do.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

Here’s a handy rundown of all the pop-ups

happening at Sage & Madison this season.

The Falls: July 8–20

Olivia Morris: July 9–19

Deepa Gurnani: July 17–19

Johanna Ortiz: July 24–August 2

Brand Vignettes by Sage & Madison: August 7–9

Sanderlak: August 11–17

Kiin Home: August 18–25

Thierry Atlan: All summer