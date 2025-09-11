Why Lavazza Is The Everywhere You Want To Be!

Italian coffee leader Lavazza is everywhere you want to be these days! Not only is the brand celebrating a major anniversary this year, it has been seen at the US Open, partnered with our beloved Casa Magazines, and is coming to New York Fashion Week at the Fashion Media Awards. Daniele Foti, the company’s VP of Marketing for Lavazza North America, tells The Daily what’s ahead and why coffee is more than just a beverage to them.

Tell us a little bit about the history of Lavazza!

Lavazza was born in Turin, Italy, in 1895, and in 2025, we proudly celebrate 130 years of coffee passion. From a small family business to a global brand in more than 140 countries, Lavazza has always believed coffee is more than a beverage. It’s a cultural ritual that brings people together. Guided by Italian tradition and fueled by innovation, we have been blending quality, creativity, and flavor for more than a century. Think of us as the original coffee disruptors, constantly reimagining how a cup can spark joy, fuel conversations, and connect the world.

How has Lavazza been able to stay relevant for so many decades?

It’s never about showing up, but doing so in ways that matter. For us, relevance means aligning coffee with culture. From a decade-long love partnership with the US Open, to collaborations with top chefs, to popping up at Art Basel, and even on America’s Got Talent on TV, Lavazza has built a legacy of partnerships that resonate with people’s passions. 2025 is especially exciting. It’s our moment to celebrate everything we have built while spotlighting the bold next chapter we are brewing.

What’s the brand’s approach to coffee?

We like to think of it as an art-meets-science approach. Every step, from sourcing premium Arabica and Robusta beans to perfecting the roast, is about flavor, consistency, and respect for the planet. We want coffee to be both extraordinary and accessible. Whether it’s your morning K-Cup, a rich whole-bean espresso, or a cocktail-inspired creation, our mission is the same: Deliver a coffee experience that makes every sip memorable and every moment a little brighter.

Lavazza has a range of options. What are some of the most popular roasts?

We love giving coffee drinkers choices because every cup is personal. Some people crave a lighter roast with smooth balanced notes, while others want that bold dark intensity. Our portfolio covers the full spectrum. In retail, our Dolcevita line celebrates the Italian lifestyle and makes everyday coffee feel like a little ritual. In food service, our Classic, Specials, and La Reserva de ¡Tierra! collections deliver the premium taste and consistency that partners rely on. For the office crowd, Flavia makes authentic Italian coffee easy to share. Online, Super Crema espresso is still a star with e-commerce fans. Wherever people enjoy Lavazza, the goal is the same: Give them the right coffee for the right moment.

Explain the brand’s option to get a subscription to Lavazza!

The My Way subscription is designed for coffee lovers who never want to run out of their favorite blends. It is flexible, simple, and comes with perks like 25 percent off every delivery, free shipping on orders over $50, and the freedom to choose your schedule. It’s also a great way to discover seasonal flavors and new blends without leaving home. Think of it as the easiest way to keep your kitchen stocked with great Italian coffee, while still leaving room for surprise and delightful moments.

Any new products we should know about?

We’re always tuned in to what coffee fans want next. Recently, that has meant expanding our approaches to cold brew and cold foam, as well as creating flavored Keurig K-Cups inspired by classics like Tiramisu, Vanilla Affogato, and Caramel Biscotti. These blends bring together nostalgia, quality, and convenience, making every cup feel special. At the end of the day, innovation for us is listening closely to coffee lovers and turning their cravings into delicious reality.

Lavazza has taken on the world of AI with Luigi! Who is this character and where will we be seeing him?

Luigi is Lavazza’s coffee-making robot mascot, created to engage coffee lovers in playful and innovative ways. He made his debut appearance in our global “Pleasure Makes Us Human” campaign last year alongside celebrities Steve Carell and John Krasinski, helping illustrate the brand’s message that coffee is more than a drink; it’s a shared joyful experience. Since then, Luigi has been featured at major events, like the US Open, through photos and campaign activations that highlight his presence and engage audiences in fun, shareable ways. You’ll be seeing a lot more of Luigi in the coming months, including the next iteration of our campaign, so stay tuned!

You were a sponsor for the US Open for the 10th year. What was Lavazza doing at the Open?

What a journey it has been so far! Our partnership with the US Open has grown into much more than a logo on the court. For our 10th anniversary as an official partner, we’re fully immersing guests into La Dolce Vita. Fans could visit the Lavazza bar in the main food village to explore our menu, including specialty cocktails like the Iced Tiramisu and the Espresso Martini. At the Court 6 lounge, Luigi entertained guests with tennis-themed photo ops and souvenir selfies. Visitors at our booth spun a custom 3D prize wheel, picked up exclusive merchandise, and mailed postcards directly from the event. We also shined a spotlight on Jannik Sinner, current World No. 1 player in men’s singles tennis, who has been part of our family since his early days on the court. And beyond the stadium, our collaboration with Casa Magazines brought courtside culture into the heart of the West Village. From cocktails to culture to community, the Open became a playground for coffee lovers, proving once again that Lavazza knows how to serve up more than just great espresso.

Lavazza has had a strong presence in North America lately. What are some of the places you’ve been popping up?

Lavazza has been on quite a tour, bringing Italian coffee culture into some of North America’s most exciting cultural spaces. This year, we returned to the America’s Got Talent judges’ desk for the second year, keeping Lavazza front and center in prime time. We launched a three-year partnership with the Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons, curating a Dolce Vita Summer that brought coffee into the relaxed, stylish rhythm of the coast.We have also shown up at film, music, and art events across the United States and Canada, including the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, TIFF and the IncluCity Festival in Toronto, and FIJM in Montreal. And we’re heading back to Art Basel with a bigger activation than ever to celebrate our anniversary with

a mix of art, creativity, and, of course, coffee.

Most people in fashion start their day with coffee. Why is Lavazza the perfect accessory for the fashion crowd?

Lavazza is more than a coffee, it’s a statement. Just like a designer bag or the right pair of shoes, it elevates an outfit and a mood. We share the same values as fashion—craftsmanship, elegance, and timeless style. Every Lavazza cup is precise in its balance of flavors, sleek in its presentation, and intentional in its details. Backstage at a runway show, at an early breakfast, or in a creative studio, Lavazza adds energy and flair. It’s an accessory that never goes out of style. It’s something I would recommend to anyone who wants to stand out during such a cool moment like NYFW!

You also collaborated with Casa Magazines. Tell us more!

Our partnership with Casa Magazines connected two cultural icons. Casa has long been a trendsetter in New York, and together we brought the Lavazza US Open spirit to the West Village. Guests enjoyed specialty drinks, custom latte art, and immersive photo moments. It was less about sipping coffee and more about celebrating style, culture, and community—

a memorable experience that showed how Lavazza elevates everyday moments. And it was, of course, an extra great moment to meet our consumers! We activated in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of New York, and it was amazing how the neighborhood people embraced our brand. It was so much fun!

What else does Lavazza have on tap for the rest of the year?

We can’t spill all the beans just yet, but there is plenty brewing. Fans can look forward to new blends and seasonal flavors, along with immersive experiences across entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Luigi will also be back, starring in our next digital campaign with celebrity friends and keeping the coffee fun alive. And this December at Art Basel in Miami, we will unveil the 2026 Lavazza Calendar with a renowned American photographer. Above all, we’re excited to keep sharing coffee moments that surprise, delight, and bring people together across North America. 2025 has been a great year so far, but wait till you see 2026 raising the bar even more. Stay tuned!

Alli images: Courtesy of Lavazza

