Why Hair Legend Julien Farel Doesn’t Adhere To Trends

As one of the most in demand (and rightly so) hairstylists in the world, Julien Farel isn’t resting on his laurels. The hair legend tells The Daily how he keeps his passion, what hairstyles clients are craving right now, and all about his long-running partnership with the US Open.

You are so busy! How do you still stay so passionate about what you do?

I love people and hair is a passion for me. It’s more than giving a haircut, it’s about connecting with people and giving our clients confidence. I never went to school and I was able to build a strong business by nurturing my relationships. Now my clients and my work allow me to travel around the world. We are in the hospitality business doing what we love, which I am so thankful for every day.

What’s the hottest hair look right now?

Some of the hottest hair looks include the jellyfish cut (not my favorite – look it up!), shaggy pixie, Italian bob, glamour blowouts, soft waves, and face-framing highlights, with some pop in the highlights. However, my philosophy is not to follow trends but to customize a look based on the person’s facial features. Like an architect I look at the shape of the face, their cheek bones, chin, nose and hairline to customize it. The Italian bob is a chic, chin-skimming, blunt bob haircut with minimal layering, often styled for a natural, relaxed appearance with a deep side part. It’s great for its versatility and ability to frame the face.

What’s your relationship like with your clients?

I have a very special relationship with our clients. I love them all and I see anywhere between five to twelve per day, often five to six days a week. Sometimes, I even will go on Sunday, as we operate in NYC seven days a week. I am honored to be a part of their everyday lives and families, even some are now three generations.

What have been some of the highlights of your career so far?

The passion I have for women. Jacques Dessange, who discovered me in the French Alps while I was doing what I love the most, skiing, taught me the craft of hairdressing. I moved to NYC in the early ‘90s and got headhunted by Fekkai when Chanel acquired them and there I studied the craft for another eight years. I opened my own business in 2001 which really took off when I met my wife Suelyn Farel, who became my better half, and helped me scale the business. And I must mention Jon Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Company, who let us start our business inside Loews Regency Hotel New York. On Madison Avenue, we had a salon with 55 people and 1 window and currently on Park Avenue we established ourselves in a flagship space of 10,000 square feet with over 140 employees. Jon also introduced me to The Breakers in Palm Beach, where we acquired our Palm Beach salon thee years ago.

You have salons in NYC and Palm Beach. What do you think differentiates your salons from others out there?

Time, time, time. For me, both locations are a dream, and one that I never thought would be possible. New Yorkers work all the time, people are energized and always pressed by the time. Our NYC salon is a machine that operates seven days a week with early and late hours. Palm Beach is leisurely. It’s about living life, enjoying life. I take a client in our NY salon every hour, but in Palm Beach it’s every 90 minutes. Clients have time and often in Palm Beach they might be a few minutes late but it’s okay – the sea and sun and way of living allow us to adjust accordingly. Life is just beautiful.

You’ll be working with the US Open for the 17th year this summer. What’s your role with them?

We partner with the USTA and operate a pop up salon for the players every year inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. You’ll find us styling and pampering the players on-site at The US Open with haircuts, manicures, pedicures, braiding and more..

So cool. Who are some of the players you’ve worked with there?

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Andy Murray, Donna Vekic, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Stan Warinka, Juan Martin del Potro, Aryna Sabalenka Justin Henin, Mary Pierce, Victoria, Azarenka, Jelena Jankovic, Naomie Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Oon Jabeur, Madison Keys, Bianca Andreescuand, Jim Coorir and Pathrick McEnroe, who is now my good friend and also teaches my girls at the John McEnroe Academy.

Are the players nervous?

Sometimes for their game, but not for the hair. We’ve been doing this since 2007 so trust has been established.

Are they chatty?

Of course! They are young, energized and full of life. It is a privilege and refreshing to spend time with all of those young players.

Do you ever have to calm them down or encourage them?

We are there to cheer them up if they need it, but we have never seen any sad or stressed players since we started the pop up, only joy and happiness.

Why do you think people are so drawn to what athletes are wearing and expressing themselves with their personal style?

Because, athletes are role models! They must perform on the world stage, be healthy and competitive which means no cigarettes, no vaping, and no or very little alcohol. They represent perfection, or being the best version of oneself. At the US Open, they are young because tennis is such a demanding sport. Since they are always playing and competing outside, they are always tan too. You know we all look better with a nice tan.

How do you see the Julien Farel brand in the future?

We are aiming to open more doors in different locations in urban cities and expand our JF branded products line with the right partner.

What new products are coming up?

We own 62 formulas, but right now aligning on the right partner and strategy first before moving too fast.

You work alongside your wife. What’s her role and why has your partnership been so successful?

My wife Suelyn Farel, is our CEO. We do share the same office but we have totally different functions and do not step on each other toes. She does the operations, marketing and business development. I am the face, handle the technical part, and the finances. We both need each other and trust each other and it has been a wonderful journey with her by my side, a gift. Even if sometimes, we also hate each other, it never stays long. Life is beautiful.

What are your plans for the rest of the year personally?

Working on our strategy, and what’s next. Enjoying our clients, our employees and associates, our salon in NYC and Palm Beach.

Any travel plans coming up?

Of course! We will navigate the Balearic Islands in June and July with close friends and our children, boating every weekend, and skiing over the winter holidays. And working, you know when you love what you do, it is not just working but enjoying every moment.

