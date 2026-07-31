Why Equinox Is All About LEG DAY

This summer, Equinox launched LEG DAY, a new 45-minute class focusing on lower-body strength. The workout builds stronger, more defined legs and glutes through squats, lunges, hinges, carries, and progressive strength training. Chris Vo, Sr. Director, Group Fitness Programming and Media at Equinox tells The Daily why legs are having more than a moment moment and why paying attention to them now is instrumental to your longterm health.

Why is Equinox focusing on LEG DAY?

Lower body strength is the foundation of almost everything we program — power, stability, injury resilience. As the industry conversation shifts toward longevity, we wanted a class that speaks directly to building a stronger system, not just what we can visually see, but also what’s under the hood: hormonal regulation, insulin sensitivity, bone density, metabolic rate, cardiovascular health. LEG DAY was our answer.

Are we moving away from “skinny” toward stronger, more athletic?

Yes — and it’s an industry-wide shift, not just us. Members aren’t chasing thin anymore, they’re chasing capable: strong legs, visible power, the ability to load a barbell and move well under it. Aesthetics haven’t disappeared, but the goalpost has moved from being smaller to being stronger, more capable, and more defined. In LEG DAY, the visible results are the taper in the calves, sweep of the thighs, lift and power in the hamstrings and glutes.

What are the biggest health benefits of lower-body strength beyond aesthetics?

Bone density, metabolic rate (your legs house your biggest muscle groups, so training them moves the needle more than almost anything else), joint stability for the knees and hips, and functional carryover — sitting, climbing stairs, catching yourself if you trip.

Have you seen an uptick in glute-focused class attendance?

We’ve seen a real surge in strength training generally, and glute-and-lower-body formats have been part of that — which validated building LEG DAY as its own dedicated program rather than folding it into an existing format.

Best lower-body classes at Equinox?

LEG DAY is the flagship — built as true strength training, not a burnout format. Best Butt Ever is another lower-body offering that lives complementary/adjacent on our schedules. Best Butt Ever was originally conceived as a way to activate glutes to counter today’s “sitting” culture. The byproduct was the improved aesthetic, so we leaned into it with a wink. And our strongest main studio strength class overall, STRONGER, still delivers meaningful lower-body volume for members building total-body power.

How does LEG DAY differ from a typical “booty burn” class?

Booty burn formats are usually high-rep, bodyweight or light-resistance, burnout-style. LEG DAY is real strength training — progressive loading, compound lifts, actual periodization — with three challenges: Max Volume, Reps Against Time, and Speed Variations, training members across the full strength spectrum. Closer to a lifting session than a burn class, but more intelligent, science-based, and results-driven.

What can members expect in the 45 minutes?

A structured build combining 3 rounds of training that lean into weight volume first, then reps, then speed to achieve full lower-body-maxing. Strong, enduring, and capable of speed. Members should expect to feel challenged, and yes, a little sore. We help members understand that some muscle soreness is a normal part of adapting to strength training. A little soreness gives rise to a stronger body, and the more members take the class, the stronger they get, not just muscularly, but systemically.

Why does leg strength matter more as we age?

It’s one of the strongest predictors of longevity and independence later in life — directly tied to fall risk, bone density, and how long people stay mobile without assistance. Training it now is banking function for decades out.