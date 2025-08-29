Who’s Showing Outside Of NYFW? Plus! Dior And Versace Make A Splash In Venice!

Who’s Showing Off-Calendar At NYFW?

New York Fashion Week is nearly here! As shows galore are held across the city next month, as in seasons past, there’s plenty of names presenting their latest collections ahead of NYFW’s official start on September 11—and more showing outside the CFDA”s scheduled calendar. On September 8, Rachel Comey will debut her Spring 2026 collection, while Wednesday, Sept. 10 will feature Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s latest presentation and Libertine’s surprise runway show downtown. During NYFW’s hustle and bustle from Sept. 11-16, Contessa Mills will host a presentation on Thursday, followed by Alexis Bittar’s latest jewelry presentation on Friday. Over the weekend, Cynthia Rowley will reveal her next runway show and Melke will host its newest themed presentation on Saturday. On Sunday, Dauphinette will return to the runway, while Kate Hundley reveals her latest presentation of chicly edgy designs. Finally, Monday’s lineup will receive a burst of sparkle from Bronx and Banco’s latest show, as well as The Blonds’ well-heeled runway later that night. Gird your loins!

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior & Dario Vitale’s Versace Womenswear Debut In Venice

The Venice Film Festival is officially underway—and appears to be turning into a launchpad for the latest crop of creative directors, post-whirlwind designer shuffle. Yesterday, Alba Rohrwacher was spotted in a silky yellow pleated top and sharp gray trousers from Dior, which marked the fashion world’s first glimpse of Jonathan Anderson’s womenswear ahead of his Spring 2026 show in October. Supporting the trajectory were Andrew Garfield and Luca Guadagnino, each sporting a full Dior look from Anderson’s debut menswear show—with Garfield’s darling blue sweater already going viral. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts has officially become a Versace muse for new creative director Dario Vitale, wearing full Versace suiting with a two-toned handbag this morning. Later, she switched into an inky blue, harlequin diamond-embellished gown for the premiere of her upcoming drama film After the Hunt. The moment hard-launched Vitale’s Versace era after his Spring ’26 show’s postponement—and hinted at a sleek elegance for the Italian house. The fashionable buzz continued with Roberts’ co-star Ayo Edibiri, who wore a sharply layered red Chanel gown to the same premiere…which many are taking as the official reveal of Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel before his first show in October. Despite the French house not disclosing if Blazy designed the dress, the garment’s distinct minimalism and Edibiri’s past ties to Bottega Veneta show all signs pointing to the artistic director. Wait and see!

Tilda Swinton Blooms With Tom Ford’s New Black Orchid Reserve

Tom Ford‘s new chapter under Haider Ackermann is also kickstarting a new era for Tom Ford Beauty! Enter: Tilda Swinton, the sleek new face of the label’s new Black Orchid Reserve fragrance. Taking cues from Ford’s popular Black Orchid line, the new floral scent featured increased notes of ylang ylang, accentuated by darker notes of roasted tonka, black truffle accord, patchouli, and ghost orchid. Housed in a deep black glass bottle, it simultaneously continues Ford’s iconic beauty line under Ackermann’s leadership—which is also seen in its luminous, minimal shoot with Swinton, a longtime Ackermann muse herself. The new Ford launch also arrives amidst a wave of new fragrance releases by Chanel, Miu Miu, Boss, Rabanne, and Prada, distinctly marking a new season of fashionable fragrances.

KidSuper Hits The Football Field For Its New Puma Collab

KidSuper’s embracing football and the artistic sensibilities of creative director Colm Dillane for its latest collaboration with Puma! In their newest drop, the duo have relaunched Puma’s signature T7 tracksuit in rich red and purple colorways, elevated by Dillane’s signature doodles. Adding to the range are a green, fuzzy textured take on the brand’s signature 2000’s V-S1 sneaker, as well as vibrant red and tonal brown hues of its Brasil lace-up sneaker from the 1970’s. The line—which drops on Puma’s website and in-stores on September 1—is complete with a football-inspired campaign titled “The Gaffers,” showing the divide between suave and rugged football coaches. It also includes a sneak peek at the new KidSuper FC rooftop football pitch in Brooklyn, rumored to the site of the brand’s next fashion show in September. Sounds like a touchdown to us!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.