Congratulations are in order for Ashlynn Park! The designer behind New York-based label Ashlyn has won the 2025 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, announced at the event’s ceremony last night by none other than Alex Consani. The event, which honors American design talents, awarded Park with $300,000, while grants of $100,000 each went to runners-up Julian Louie (Aubero) and Stephanie Suberville (Heirlome). All designers will also receive business mentorship for their respective brands. We can’t wait to see where the next year takes them! This year’s additional finalists included Bach Mai (Bach Mai), Bernard James (Bernard James), Ashley Moubayed (Don’t Let Disco), Gabe Gordon and Timothy Gibbons (Gabe Gordon), Jamie Okuma (Jamie Okuma), Meruert Planul-Tolegen (Meruert Tolegen), and Peter Do (Peter Do).

GQ“s newest “Man of the Year” honoree is…Hailey Bieber! The mogul and model fronts their latest cover for its “Men of the Year” issue, where she’s honored for the massive success of her skincare and beauty brand Rhode this year. Alongside Bieber—who’s photographed by the pool for her cover story—the magazine’s other honorees for its annual awards include Stephen Colbert, Oscar Isaac, and SZA. In her accompanying feature interview, Bieber opened up on her major deal selling Rhode to E.l.f. for $1 billion—as well as her experience as a young mother, amassing over 55 million followers on Instagram, and views on guys using Rhode…including husband Justin Bieber!

“My husband uses Rhode, and has since the beginning and loves it, and I have a lot of male friends that are obsessed with it and use it,” Bieber said. “And I’ve put a lot of guys who never really were into skin care onto the Rhode stuff, tons of Justin’s friends, and they come back to me and they’re like, “I ran out of my cleanser, I need more.” And that, to me, makes me so happy, because I think that skin care is for everybody and everybody should have access to a great skin-care routine, and it doesn’t take much to have a great skin-care routine. Even if you’re just washing your face and putting on moisturizer at night, that’s doing a lot more than doing nothing.”

Issey Miyake‘s getting into tech, courtesy of Apple. The company has just announced that the artisanal Japanese designer has worked with them to launch the new iPhone Pocket—a small, ribbed pouch made to fit an iPhone, as well as an assortment of small items. Crafted in shades of black, brown, blue, purple, yellow, orange, and pink, the 3D-knitted piece features a short strap for easy carrying; three colorways also come with longer straps. The texture notably also bears a striking resemblance to Miyake’s signature technique seen in his own beloved knitwear, separates, and more over the years. You can pick up your own starting on November 14 at Apple.com and select stores in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Greater China, Singapore, and South Korea.

Haven Well Within , the lifestyle brand designed to support women's wellbeing, celebrated the grand opening of its first permanent retail store- a 1,774-square foot space at at Roosevelt Field Mall. The new store features cozy cashmere, organic cotton knits, washable silk sleepwear, and mindful lifestyle essentials. (We're obsessed with their cashmere socks!!!)

“I am a homebody through and through,” Lee Biegel says. “Home is where I recharge, and it is also where I feel the most inspired and connected. I’ve always believed that when you feel good at home, it carries into everything else you do. Haven Well Within really captures that- I love that the brand curates everything you need at home to slow down, feel grounded, and be comfortable yet chic.”

Ludovic de Saint Sernin has a new collaboration on tap this fall! The edgy designer’s teamed up with Zara on a slick new capsule line, taking cues from his own values of sensuality and progressive dressing. Spanning womenswear and menswear, the range is filled with ’80s and ’90s New York City-inspired leather trench coats, minidresses, tops, sultry gowns, miniskirts, bomber jackets, trousers, and more, accented by his signature eyelets and metal mesh detailing. The collection also marks de Saint Sernin’s beauty debut, well. For a supermodel punch, the accompanying campaign directed by Gordon von Steiner features standout models Alex Consani and Amelia Gray—two NYC it-girls if we ever saw them! You can discover the full range, which retails from $26 to $1,399, when it launches on Zara.com and select Zara stores on November 17.

