Which Nepo Babies Took Over New York Fashion Week?

This New York Fashion Week, nepotism babies—also known as “nepo babies” for short, the children of A-list stars that have followed in their parents’ career paths across fashion, filmmaking, and more fields—took over Manhattan. Across runways, presentations, and parties, this group of young celebs made their marks on the industry—whether intentionally, or simply by being out and about. Below, check out the nepo babies that ruled NYFW’s Sporing 2026 show season.

Kai Schreiber

Out of all the nepo babies on this list, Kai Schreiber certainly had the greatest Fashion Week impact. The daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber made her modeling debut this season, hitting the runways for Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, and Calvin Klein—not a bad start! She also shared a sweet moment with mom Watts, who filmed her while sitting front row at the COS show.

Louisa Jacobson

Jacobson has followed in mom Meryl Streep’s footsteps, making an impact as as an actress in HBO’s hit show The Gilded Age. A NYC native, Jacobson could be spotted during Fashion Week in the front rows at Calvin Klein Collection and Khaite—arguably the week’s hottest show tickets. She also made the rounds at Chanel’s dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola’s book on Chanel couture, as well as Calvin Klein Collection’s after-dark bash with Mytheresa.

Julez Smith Jr.

Solange Knowles’ stunning son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., also known as Julez Smith Jr., returned to Fashion Week to walk in Luar’s extra-late show. However, he also party-hopped around the city at soirées for MAC, Target, PURPLE Brand, and Highsnobiety x Ugg throughout NYFW.

Romy Mars

Romy Mars, the daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix rocker Thomas Mars, made a viral splash right before NYFW from a TikTok dancing video filmed with her mom’s Elvis muse, Jacob Elordi, at Nine Orchard. Afterwards, she stopped by to support her mom at her Chanel couture book party with sister Sunday Rose, and even sat front row at Anna Sui’s Spring 2026 show.

Vivian Wilson

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson similarly stepped out after a viral moment—her first cover story for The Cut‘s September issue. The rising teen star then hit the runway, walking for brands like Alexis Bittar, Prabal Gurung, CHRISHABANA, and Dauphinette—where she went viral while running and screaming in a bralette and skirt covered in lifelike green beetle accents.

