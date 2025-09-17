News

Which Nepo Babies Took Over New York Fashion Week?

Kai Schreiber, Romy Mars, and more stars of A-listers made an impact during the Spring 2026 shows

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Kai Schreiber (Courtesy of Altuzarra), Julez Smith Jr. (Courtesy of Luar)

This New York Fashion Week, nepotism babies—also known as “nepo babies” for short, the children of A-list stars that have followed in their parents’ career paths across fashion, filmmaking, and more fields—took over Manhattan. Across runways, presentations, and parties, this group of young celebs made their marks on the industry—whether intentionally, or simply by being out and about. Below, check out the nepo babies that ruled NYFW’s Sporing 2026 show season.

Kai Schreiber

Out of all the nepo babies on this list, Kai Schreiber certainly had the greatest Fashion Week impact. The daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber made her modeling debut this season, hitting the runways for Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, and Calvin Klein—not a bad start! She also shared a sweet moment with mom Watts, who filmed her while sitting front row at the COS show.

Kai Schreiber

Louisa Jacobson

Jacobson has followed in mom Meryl Streep’s footsteps, making an impact as as an actress in HBO’s hit show The Gilded Age. A NYC native, Jacobson could be spotted during Fashion Week in the front rows at Calvin Klein Collection and Khaite—arguably the week’s hottest show tickets. She also made the rounds at Chanel’s dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola’s book on Chanel couture, as well as Calvin Klein Collection’s after-dark bash with Mytheresa.

Louisa Jacobson (BFA.com)

Julez Smith Jr.

Solange Knowles’ stunning son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., also known as Julez Smith Jr., returned to Fashion Week to walk in Luar’s extra-late show. However, he also party-hopped around the city at soirées for MAC, Target, PURPLE Brand, and Highsnobiety x Ugg throughout NYFW.

Julez Smith Jr. (BFA.com)

Romy Mars

Romy Mars, the daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix rocker Thomas Mars,  made a viral splash right before NYFW from a TikTok dancing video filmed with her mom’s Elvis muse, Jacob Elordi, at Nine Orchard. Afterwards, she stopped by to support her mom at her Chanel couture book party with sister Sunday Rose, and even sat front row at Anna Sui’s Spring 2026 show.

Sunday Rose, Romy Mars (BFA.com)

Vivian Wilson

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson similarly stepped out after a viral moment—her first cover story for The Cut‘s September issue. The rising teen star then hit the runway, walking for brands like Alexis Bittar, Prabal Gurung, CHRISHABANA, and Dauphinette—where she went viral while running and screaming in a bralette and skirt covered in lifelike green beetle accents.

Vivian Wilson (Courtesy of Dauphinette)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

NYFW Superlatives: The Best, Worst, And Most...

Out And About! Your NYFW Weekend Party...

Luar’s Late NYFW Show, Fannings For Vanity...

The Blonds Go On A Wildly Glam...

NYFW, Day 5: Zankov, Bibhu Mohapatra, And...

NYFW: Day 1: Simkhai, LoveShackFancy, And More!

Show Time: Inside COTERIE’s Latest Season

Your NYFW Party Report: Saks Fifth Avenue,...

Dior’s Enchanting New Flagship Blossoms On The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.