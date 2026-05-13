12 Places to Get Your Matcha Fix in NYC

From Tokyo-inspired tea counters to downtown cafés packed with fashion editors post-pilates, New York’s matcha scene has officially become its own subculture. The chicest spots right now blend Japanese minimalism, ceremonial grade pours, and interiors so aesthetic they practically require a photo before the first sip.

54 Bond Street

Minimalist, polished, and very Bond Street cool. 12 Matcha has become a downtown favorite thanks to its elevated presentation, ceremonial grade matcha, and crowd that somehow always looks impeccably dressed. The Basque cheesecake and soft serve are part of the ritual.

203 E 10th Street

While Matcha House is beloved for its beautifully crafted matcha, the real draw is the atmosphere. The interiors feel understated and transportive, blending clean Scandinavian minimalism with a quiet Tokyo sensibility. Fashion girls, creatives, and downtown regulars spill in throughout the day, making it feel less like a café and more like a chic neighborhood ritual.

340 Bowery Street

Technically known for its nut milk and espresso drinks, Buddy Buddy has quietly become one of the chicest matcha destinations in the city. With earthy interiors and a downtown fashion crowd, the vibe feels like Copenhagen meets Tokyo in the best possible way. With locations in NYC, Paris, and Berlin, it has cultivated a distinctly cool, design forward atmosphere that feels as curated as the drinks themselves.

70 Greenpoint Avenue

A true insider favorite. Kettl approaches Japanese tea almost like fine wine with rare sourced teas, precise preparation, and a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from Midtown Manhattan. Quiet luxury in café form.

74 E 7th Street

Part tea salon, part cultural experience. Setsugekka offers one of the most transportive Japanese tea experiences in the city with intimate tea service and an atmosphere that encourages you to actually slow down.

231 E 9th Street

An East Village favorite inspired by traditional Japanese kissaten cafés. While known for coffee and omurice, the tea program and old Tokyo atmosphere make it one of downtown’s chicest hidden gems.

30 Rockefeller Center

For a more traditional Kyoto style experience, Matcha Cafe Maiko remains one of the best authentic Japanese matcha destinations in the city. Think imported Uji matcha, incredible soft serve, and desserts that feel straight from Japan.

183 Grand Street

Tiny, intentional, and impossibly aesthetic. Isshiki has quietly built a cult following among downtown creatives thanks to meticulous matcha preparation and interiors that feel pulled directly from a Tokyo side street café.

275 Bleecker Street

One of the newer names generating buzz downtown. Aoko blends Japanese tea culture with elevated desserts and gelato in a space that already feels destined to become a fashion crowd staple.

103 Sullivan Street

Quietly becoming one of the coolest matcha destinations downtown, Sorate brings an authentic Tokyo tea house feel to Sullivan Street. The space is intimate, minimalist, and intentionally understated with beautifully prepared ceremonial matcha that feels more Kyoto than Manhattan. It’s the kind of spot fashion insiders want to keep to themselves.

922 Broadway

The café that arguably started New York’s fashion matcha obsession. Equal parts playful and iconic, Cha Cha Matcha still draws the downtown creative crowd for iced strawberry matchas and that instantly recognizable green and pink branding.

217 Mulberry Street

For the clean girl wellness set. Matchaful helped pioneer elevated matcha culture in New York with sustainably sourced Japanese matcha and adaptogenic blends long before it became mainstream. Calm interiors and beautifully crafted drinks make it feel like an escape from the city.