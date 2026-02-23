The snow, uh, show must go on! COTERIE returns to the Javits Center tomorrow with plenty of buzzy changes in store. Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE, tells The Daily about their new partnerships, returning brands, and what trends you’ll be seeing this season at the show.

What’s new at COTERIE this season?

This season brings exciting vintage elements to our Après Ski neighborhood with Normal NYC Vintage vendors joining the mix. Buyers can source a curated edit of sustainable, upcycled vintage pieces from Normal’s network of independent vendors. The integration of these vintage items adds a unique dimension to our fashion showcase.

What differentiates COTERIE from other shows?

COTERIE stands apart through our comprehensive retail program, which focuses on strategic brand curation and buyer-hosted experiences. These intentional experiences are designed to enhance product discovery and provide retailers with the tools and insights needed to meet evolving consumer demands. Our thoughtful floor merchandising and distinct neighborhood concepts also ensure effortless navigation when shopping. In addition, Fashion by Informa’s Incubator Program provides a platform for greater exposure and opportunity to up-and-coming Black-owned brands through complimentary participation in COTERIE, as well as inclusion in editorial features, individualized mentorship, and expansive marketing promotion. COTERIE Incubator brands this year include YESAET, ARCH NYC, Elexiay, Nia Thomas, and Gwen Beloti Jewelry.

What changes can we expect to see this year?

This season, COTERIE in New York is elevated through dynamic new partnerships that bring added value and innovation to the event. Our collaboration with Joor, a leading digital wholesale platform, streamlines the buying process by connecting brands and retailers through cutting-edge technology, enabling seamless transactions, and fostering stronger business relationships. Additionally, our partnership with Normal NYC, a creative hub known for its expertise in experiential design, enhances the event’s atmosphere with curated spaces and immersive experiences that reflect the pulse of the fashion industry. Together, these strategic alliances not only expand our event’s capabilities but also provide buyers and brands with unparalleled resources, connections, and opportunities to thrive within the ever-evolving fashion ecosystem.

We know we’ve asked this before, but why is a live and in-person experience important for buyers and retailers?

Face-to-face connections remain fundamental for building and nurturing professional relationships that drive business growth and expand networks. Direct on-site storytelling from brands creates authentic experiences that simply cannot be replicated through virtual platforms.

Tell us about some of the international countries and brands we’ll be seeing on the floor.

Our global presence features exceptional brands from Italy, Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, France, and India, showcasing the diverse landscape of contemporary fashion. Notable international brands include Osklen, Moaconcept, Pallas, Flabelus, Saint Ones, Jiji Studios, and Sessùn.

Any special activations we should know about?

The third edition of our Après Ski neighborhood continues to be a standout destination for buyers seeking unique collections. Our partnership with Normal NYC Vintage adds an exciting vintage component to the contemporary fashion landscape. Additional activations include interactive experiences, such as build your own crystal kits, which enhance the overall buyer journey throughout the show.

What trends can buyers expect this time?

For Fall/winter 2026–27, expect relaxed loungewear styled with tailored silhouettes for a sophisticated yet modern sportswear effect, alongside versatile sets that mix with elevated denim or workwear. The palette features rich, deep colors, reimagined stripes, and elevated neutrals that speak to quiet, timeless luxury. An edgier, darker night-out aesthetic arises, while sculptural silhouettes merge silk with technical blends and metallic accents.

What are some of the longest-running brands that come back to the show every year?

Theia Jewelry, ITA (Italian Trade Agency), Aldomartins, Mavi, Dolce Vita, Kinross Cashmere, Serpui, Melissa, and French Connection, to name a few!

Any new brands should we be looking out for?

This season introduces several emerging designers worth noting, including Nia Thomas, Flabelus, YESAET, and Yza Handmade. Additional newcomers include Of Handmade, Trama Paris, and Jiji Studio, each bringing fresh perspectives to the contemporary fashion market. These brands represent the next generation of design talent that buyers should have on their radar.

Do you do anything to relax after the show?

September planning is already underway with exciting developments in the works that we’re eager to share with the fashion community. When moments allow, spending quality time with family and picking up a good book