What’s Clare Waight Keller Up To? Florence Pugh Is Officially A Valentino Face, Dior Cruise ’24, And More!

Is Clare Waight Keller designing a collection for Uniqlo?

Sources are whispering that Clare Waight Keller, who delivered sharp and sophisticated silhouettes at Givenchy, perfected bohemian romance at Chloé, and notably designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, may be teaming up with Uniqlo. Although the Japanese high street brand has opted not to comment on the rumors, reports say that the award-winning British designer has been quietly working on a capsule for the brand. Having dipped away from the spotlight since departing Givenchy over three years ago, Waight Keller remains a revered talent whose resume also includes stints as Pringle of Scotland’s creative director, as well as at Tom Ford’s Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. It’s believed that a potential collection designed by Waight Keller would hit Uniqlo stores as soon as this fall. Among the chain’s previous and ongoing high-end collaborators are Jonathan Anderson, Jil Sander, and Christophe Lemaire, among many others. Watch this space!

Valentino Beauty announces newest ambassador, Florence Pugh

Actress Florence Pugh is the new face of Valentino Beauty makeup. The award-winning star is no stranger to the luxury brand, frequently gracing red carpets and magazine pages in haute designs. In recent months, Pugh, 27, has been made up by the beauty arm of Maison Valentino for red carpet appearances at the premier of The Wonder, at the British Fashion Awards, the Venice Film Festival, and the Met Gala. As part of her new role with Valentino Beauty, she stars in a new campaign for the recently-unveiled Liquirosso Lip and Cheek product.

Speaking of Valentino! Valentino’s next Couture show will take place at Château de Chantilly

On July 5, Valentino is set to unveil its latest Haute Couture offering at the historic estate of Château de Chantilly, some 30 miles north of Paris. Valentino also announced last week that it will break away from its recent format of presenting co-ed collections, and stage a separate men’s fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on June 16. Mark your cals for July 5 at 7.30PM CET to see what beauty Pierpaolo Piccioli has been cooking up.

Maria Grazia Chiuri opted to show Cruise ’24 in Mexico

Maria Grazia Chiuri inked the latest chapter in Dior’s love affair with Mexico this weekend, when she showcased the Cruise ’24 offering of 92 looks, inspired by the vibrancy of Mexico City and created in collaboration with local artisans. The collection, with its nods to androgyny and inclusion of butterflies, lace, languid tailoring, and embroidery was also a hat tip to the area’s most famous figure: Frida Kahlo and her inimitable style that fused her love for color and femininity with the traditional Tehuana clothing of the Zapotec women. In some outfits, references to how Kahlo would use fashion to not hide, but accentuate her various physical ailments were made. Take for instance, a butterfly-type waist belt on one shirt and skirt combination; an example of how Kahlo viewed corrective corsetry as a means to be more beautiful. Traditional huipil tops, petticoats, waistcoats, and long tiered skirts distinctive to the region formed the basis of the collection, as did embroidered and velvet updates on the Bar jacket. Kahlo was also known for her subversive dressing, and as such, outfits that nodded to famous imagery of her in three-piece suits were a jumping off point for the many tuxedo-style dresses and suiting options. The show was also staged at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, where Kahlo had studied. See some standout looks, below:

