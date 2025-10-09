News

What To Expect At Beauty New York’s Chic First Event

The chic beauty event will debut at the Oculus from October 17 to 18

by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of Beauty New York)

Next week, the World Trade Center Oculus will receive a burst of beauty from Beauty New York! The multi-day event, held from October 17 to18, is making its debut by showcasing numerous established and rising beauty brands for the wider beauty market. During the occasion, beauty lovers can enjoy previewing new product offerings and directly network with leaders in beauty today. Dr. Dennis Gross, Dossier, TirTir, and Macy’s, among others, will all be on-site for guests to sample to their heart’s content. The event will also further support emerging brands, as well, showing its alliance with rising stars in the industry.

Guests can also discover the event’s The Edit, a section that inroduces rising and emerging brands that are moving forward with creativity and spirit. MasterClass panels covering both skincare and makeup, including makeup artist Scott Barnes, Dr. Dennis Gross co-founder Carrie Gross, and a group of female beauty executives, will additionally be available to deepen attendees’ beauty eduction firsthand. You can sign up for each, which retail for $25 per ticket on BeautyNewYork.com.

While on-site, VIP Platinum ticket holders will receive complimentary MasterClass sessions and have early entry to the event, as well as access to special gift bags with $1,000 worth of products. Brand activations, glam sessions, and bold photo opps will also keep attendees informed and entertained throughout the occasion.

Be sure to pick up your own tickets before they sell out on Beauty New York’s website!

