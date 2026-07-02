What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wearing at Their Wedding?

There’s just one day to go before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot and the internet is going crazy trying to figure out exactly what the pair has planned for the big day. Especially what they are planning to wear.

Most of the focus, of course, is on Swift. She is the bride, after all. And whatever she wears is all but guaranteed to become instantly iconic. We’re talking Kate Middleton-levels of Iconic. Maybe even moreso. Which is exactly why, despite rumors to the contrary, we feel almost certain that Sarah Burton is not the designer behind Taylor’s dress. At least not her dress for the ceremony. Doubtless Taylor will change into multiple looks over the course of the festivities, but it would invite far too many comparisons to have her dress designed by the same woman who created what is, without a doubt, the most famous and beloved wedding dress of the 21st century. At least, so far.

Then again, Swift and Kelce are reportedly building a replica of a medieval stone castle inside Madison Square Garden for the ceremony, so dressing up like a literal princess doesn’t seem completely beyond the realm of possibility. It also feels very in keeping with Swift’s brand. Still, it seems unlikely that she would hire Burton.

Some people are guessing that it will be Jonathan Anderson for Dior or Vivienne Westwood, but those also seem unlikely to us. Much as we love Anderson’s Dior, it feels a bit too high concept for Swift. And Vivienne Westwood’s bridal gowns are already so iconic that it’s hard to imagine Swift wearing one at such a pivotal personal branding moment, which her wedding absolutely is. Also, if she did wear Westwood, the comparison’s to Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City movie would be unavoidable. And even is you’re a superfan of that film, you have to admit that the Westwood dress is sort of a bad omen.

Which is why we are putting our money on Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia to design Swift’s dress. The pair have worked with Swift a lot over the years, both at Oscar de la Renta, where they were co-creative directors from September 2016 to February 2026, and at their own brand, Monse, which the pair founded in 2015 and continue to work on to this day. And while Garcia and Kim have plenty of couture and bridal experience, they’ve yet to have a truly iconic bridal moment, which means comparisons between Swift’s dress and previous designs are much less likely and, even if they do occur, will carry a lot less weight.

Also Kim and Garcia are just such incredible designers — elegant and classic, but still interesting and sexy and surprising and modern. Who wouldn’t want them to design their wedding dress?

As for what Kelce will be wearing, that’s somehow even harder to guess. Given his penchant for peacocking, it’s hard to imagine that he too won’t be wearing multiple looks throughout the ceremony. And each one will probably be custom made to coordinate in some way with whatever Swift wears.

According to Kelce’s tailor, Tom Marchitelli of Gentleman’s Playbook, who has created 25 suits for Kelce over the past decade, Kelce is likely to wear something fairly classic for the ceremony: “Style-wise, I think he will want to give Taylor a fairytale moment for the ceremony and go more on the classic side,” he told Page Six. “I expect to see a slightly fuller-cut double-breasted tux, crisp white shirt and black bow tie, finished off with a diamond lapel pin.”

Kelce is a big fan of Louis Vuitton, so Marchitelli said he wouldn’t be surprised if he wore a custom design from Pharrell WIlliams on the big day. Nor would he be shocked to see Kelce in something blingy: “Metallic accents and sparkle? I can see it,” he said. “Diamond or gem stone appliqués on his jacket lapels? Now that I can really see, and wouldn’t be mad at all.”

Gem stone appliques sound absolutely horrendous to us, but… maybe they could be okay? Honestly, we think Kelce is more likely to wear actual medieval armor than a suit encrusted with gems, but only time will tell.