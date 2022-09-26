Daily News: Weekend Max Mara + Lily Aldridge, Burberry Finally Shows, Moncler Celebrates, French Connection Turns 50

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Weekend Max Mara and Lily Aldridge team up

Weekend Max Mara unveils its new Signature Collection called From Lily With Love, co-created with Lily Aldridge. The line was inspired by Aldridge’s father, Alan Aldridge, a renowned English illustrator. “His art and style! He loved three-piece suits, denim on denim, and bright fun colors and patterns – he always looked cool and timeless,” says Aldridge.

Max Mara just showed their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. Miss the show? Watch this video of highlights to catch the beautiful show inspired by the likes of Renée Perle and Eileen Gray.

Burberry finally shows in London

Burberry finally showed their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in London today after postponing due to the Queen’s death. The show featured models Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Naomi Campbell, and more, and featured a front row appearance by Kanye West aka Ye.

Riccardo Tisci was inspired by the British seaside for what might be his final collection for the brand if the rumors are true. “This season, we explored a new sensuality – a consciousness of the body,” Tisci said in a statement. “I was inspired by the liberation and openness of youth, of people embracing their bodies and revealing them – a pride in themselves, who they are, their identities. Their freedom. This feels modern, this feels right, and this feels Burberry.’

Daniel Lee is the frontrunner to replace Tisci.

Moncler turns 70 with a major bash in Milan

Last night, Moncler celebrated its anniversary with an epic takeover of Milan’s iconic landmark, Piazza del Duomo. The brand brought 700 dancers, 200 musicians, 100 choir members, and 952 models, a total cast of 1952 who “painted” the square a palette of white as they sang, danced, and strutted in the specially made Moncler Maya 70 jackets. The number 1952 represents the founding year of Moncler. 18,000 spectators were on hand including Anne Hathaway, Colin Kaepernick, and Pharrell Williams. Gotta love those Moncler budgets!

French Connection celebrates 50 years in NYC

Europe can’t have all the fun! French Connection turned 50 with a bash in New York last week at Ideal Glass Studios. The brand invited partners, buyers, press, influencers, talent and creatives that they’ve worked with over the years for a DJ set by Tia Mobley. The night also included displayed archive brand campaign imagery via gallery wall, wild posting installation and a digital e-zine projected on walls. Rising star Niko Rubio was on hand to give a live performance. The brand is working with her on a project next year to coincide with festival season. Happy Anniversary, FCUK!

