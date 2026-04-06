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Chic Report

The Trends Set to Dominate Wedding Season

From fashion to gift registries, Joy's Vishal Joshi has the data-backed insights to keep you on trend.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Wedding season is almost upon us, so we talked to Vishal Joshi — the co-founder and CEO of Joy — to find out what is hot in the wedding and special events space right now. Joy, for those who don’t know, is a wedding and events planning platform used across more than 2 million events from birthday parties to multi-day conferences. It even has an AI event planner that can take a simple conversation and turn it into a fully planned event, handling everything from structure to details in a way that feels closer to working with a human than using software. Joy also has some 200 million users whose searches and activities on the platform are the basis of the trends that Joshi sees dominating in the coming months.

Vishal Joshi

What event dressing trends do you anticipate dominating this spring/summer?
Spring/summer wedding guest attire is trending toward color-forward, seasonally responsive dressing, with pastels and bold prints mentioned over 8x more often than neutral or minimalist looks. Lightweight fabrics like linen are also emerging, reflecting the influence of outdoor venues and warmer weather.

Are there any wedding-specific trends you see blowing blowing up?
Wedding dress codes are increasingly anchored in cocktail-level formality (appearing in ~60–65% of responses) but are being expanded with aesthetic direction — such as “garden party” or “summer chic” to guide guests toward a cohesive visual experience. This reflects a broader shift toward curated, photo-driven weddings.

 
What items do you anticipate will be on everyone’s registries this season?
Couples are gravitating toward elevated everyday essentials, with nearly 65% of registry orders in 2026 made up of daily-use items like mixing bowl sets, measuring tools, and streamlined kitchen kits. We’re also seeing strong demand for organization-focused pieces, as storage and multi-piece systems account for roughly two-thirds of registry activity, reflecting a clear shift toward clutter-free, efficient kitchens. At the same time, smaller “joy-driven” appliances are gaining traction, even as overall appliance share declined from about 22% to 16% year over year, signaling a move toward items like waffle makers that create simple, repeatable moments at home rather than one-time-use investments.

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