Inside Wayman and Micah’s Pre-Met Gala Bash at Boom

Talk about a Sunday funday! Superstar stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, known to love a good time, held their annual pre-Met Gala bash at BOOM at The Standard on Sunday night in Manhattan. Now a tradition in it’s third year, the evening was hosted by The Only Agency in partnership with Don Julio and Mind Games. The dress code? Dress to impress, and the chic crowd got the memo.

Among those making the rounds: Colman Domingo, alongside Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Harris Reed, Destin Conrad, Jelani Alladin, Mickey Freeman, Mylo Butler, Avery Wilson, Yana Khan, The Only’s Kent Belden, Zaldy, Brittany Hampton, and more. Evan Ross also stopped by, adding to the mix of downtown cool and Hollywood crossover. We also spotted New York City royalty, Sean Lennon, who was seen chatting with Lyonne throughout the night. Emerging star and fashion darling Chase Infiniti, a newer face on the styling duo’s busy roster of clients, wore a striking David Koma look. It boy, Tyriq Withers, was also there, in town from Los Angeles before his first Met Gala. Jams were provided by DJ Huneycut, who turned it out all night with an eclectic mix that got the crowd dancing.

“Another one for the books!” Wayman + Micah told The Daily. “We were so happy to celebrate our annual Night Before Met party this year at the famed Boom Boom Room, thanks to Don Julio and Mind Games. We were delighted to toast and dance the night away with our fellow fashion industry tastemakers ahead of fashions biggest night.”