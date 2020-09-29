LivestreamNews

Watch The Balmain SS ’21 Show Right Here Tomorrow at 3PM

by Daniel Chivu
written by Daniel Chivu

In case you’ve been under a rock, here’s your Daily reminder that it’s Paris Fashion Week!

One of the most anticipated shows, Balmain, takes place Wednesday at 3pm EST.

After his boat party down the river Seine for his Couture show outing in July, one wonders what extravagance creative director Olivier Rousteing  has in store for us this time.

Set your alarms and make sure you tune in to what he has been cooking up for Spring Summer ’21 right here!

