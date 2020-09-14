Chic Report

Must Watch! Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon Meet for Uplifting Conversation about Fashion

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

In honor of her storied legacy as a calendar mainstay over the last 40 years of New York Fashion Week, Carolina Herrera linked up with Wes Gordon to toast the industry.

Gordon, who is now creative director of her namesake brand, and Herrera discuss the past, present, and future of the American fashion capital at a time when the duo’s hope, creativity, good humor, and tenacity is needed the most.

Their poignant four-part conversation covers everything from Studio 54 to selfies and sweatpants. The 17-minute clip also serves as a veritable fashion history lesson, with Herrera and her friends at the center.

Class is in session! Watch the dialogue, directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland—who is married to Diana’s grandson—below:

X