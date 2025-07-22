News

Warren Alfie Baker And Percival Dream Up A Dashing New Menswear Collab

The pair's new capsule combines classic American ease with sharp British style

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Warren Alfie Baker—stylist to some of the world’s most effortlessly handsome heartthrobs (think Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, Patrick Dempsey, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, to name a few)—has teamed up with luxe British menswear brand Percival on a new fashion collection. The duo’s partnership aims to infuse everyday wardrobes with Baker’s signature dashing allure, sophistication, and vintage charm.

With inspiration from the ’70s—and a similarly retro campaign with model Will Chalker—Baker and Percival’s collab features fitted knits, trousers, safari and Cuban shirts, blazers, and stay-press jeans for a capsule fusing English tailoring with Americana ease. Rendered in classic shades like ecru, black, navy, and mint green, the versatile pieces can be easily dressed up or down. Film icons like Harrison Ford and Denzel Washington were also on the moodboard, instantly imbuing wearers with the swagger and sex appeal of Hollywood stars.

Baker’s collection with Percival marks a new stage with the British stylist dressing clients in the brand’s sharp designs for years. It’s also the latest collab under the Fashion Los Angeles Awards‘ Menswear Stylist of the Year winner’s  belt, flowing past launches with Scarosso and The Tie Bar. After years of mutual admiration, Percival founder Chris Gove invited Baker to co-create their new capsule, also making him the latest stylist to team up with the brand (past collaborators include Harry Lambert and Ilaria Urbinati). As a proud Brit with a passion for UK design—and a shared commitment to “subverting the classics—Baker’s union with Percival is a perfect fit. Plus, he’s implied that several designs were made with specific clients of his in mind…so expect your favorite dreamboats to step out in Percival x Warren Baker soon!

Prices range from $82 to $745, with a majority of pieces sitting around the $180 to $210 price point. You can discover the full Percival x Warren Baker Collection now at percivalclo.com.

All images: Courtesy of Percival Menswear 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Brooke Shields And Clare Vivier’s New Collab...

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Sofia Richie...

Grammy Awards Noms Are Here! Plus! SKIMS...

MyTheresa Acquires Net-A-Porter, Jacob Elordi Poses For...

Ciara’s Bebe Collaboration Is A Full-Circle Fashion...

Christian Cowan Dishes On His New Toms...

Zendaya’s Sporty New Role, Kathy Hilton Gets...

The Met & Lele Sadoughi’s New Collaboration...

Kendall Jenner’s Latest Project? A Sweet New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.