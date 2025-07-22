Warren Alfie Baker—stylist to some of the world’s most effortlessly handsome heartthrobs (think Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, Patrick Dempsey, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, to name a few)—has teamed up with luxe British menswear brand Percival on a new fashion collection. The duo’s partnership aims to infuse everyday wardrobes with Baker’s signature dashing allure, sophistication, and vintage charm.

With inspiration from the ’70s—and a similarly retro campaign with model Will Chalker—Baker and Percival’s collab features fitted knits, trousers, safari and Cuban shirts, blazers, and stay-press jeans for a capsule fusing English tailoring with Americana ease. Rendered in classic shades like ecru, black, navy, and mint green, the versatile pieces can be easily dressed up or down. Film icons like Harrison Ford and Denzel Washington were also on the moodboard, instantly imbuing wearers with the swagger and sex appeal of Hollywood stars.

Baker’s collection with Percival marks a new stage with the British stylist dressing clients in the brand’s sharp designs for years. It’s also the latest collab under the Fashion Los Angeles Awards‘ Menswear Stylist of the Year winner’s belt, flowing past launches with Scarosso and The Tie Bar. After years of mutual admiration, Percival founder Chris Gove invited Baker to co-create their new capsule, also making him the latest stylist to team up with the brand (past collaborators include Harry Lambert and Ilaria Urbinati). As a proud Brit with a passion for UK design—and a shared commitment to “subverting the classics—Baker’s union with Percival is a perfect fit. Plus, he’s implied that several designs were made with specific clients of his in mind…so expect your favorite dreamboats to step out in Percival x Warren Baker soon!

Prices range from $82 to $745, with a majority of pieces sitting around the $180 to $210 price point. You can discover the full Percival x Warren Baker Collection now at percivalclo.com.

All images: Courtesy of Percival Menswear

