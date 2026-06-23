The Hampton Classic(s): 28 Wardrobe Essentials to Get You Through Summer

Summer in the Hamptons has its own dress code. There’s a certain ease to the way people dress out east that never feels overthought (even if it is). The best wardrobes are built around pieces that work hard without looking like they’re trying to. The perfectly oversized shirt. The dress you throw on for lunch and somehow end up wearing to dinner. The sweater that lives draped over your shoulders all season long.

When I’m dressing in the Hamptons, I’m not thinking about complete outfits. I’m thinking about great pieces. The kind you can mix, match, layer, and wear a dozen different ways throughout the summer. A wardrobe that feels collected rather than curated.

This edit is centered around those forever favorites: crisp whites, easy linens, classic denim, beautiful sandals, timeless accessories, and a few irreverent pieces that bring everything back to life. Nothing overly trendy, nothing too precious—just the kind of effortless staples that feel right whether you’re heading to the beach, a late lunch, or a dinner that unexpectedly turns into dancing.

A gingham column dress with subtle fringe detailing strikes just the right balance between polished and playful.

In the kind of soft blush that goes with everything, these are the pieces you’ll wear on repeat all summer. The sweater can be thrown over the shoulders with the Posse dress for daytime, then pulled on after sunset when the ocean breeze hits at the bonfire. Easy, unfussy, and exactly the sort of pieces that earn a permanent spot in your Hamptons rotation.

A chic alternative to a sandal, these woven Mary Janes add just enough polish without ever feeling precious. They work with everything in this edit, from breezy dresses to tailored shorts and wide-leg denim.

The kind of piece that instantly makes a simple ecru tank feel intentional. Pair them with crisp shirting by day and a lightweight knit after sunset for an effortless Hamptons look.

Every great summer wardrobe starts with elevated basics. These are the pieces you’ll reach for repeatedly, whether tucked into denim, layered under linen or knit separates, or thrown on over a swimsuit after a day at the beach.

Delicate lace detailing gives this linen top a romantic feel while still remaining incredibly versatile. Wear it with denim, tailored shorts, or over a bikini for a look that feels distinctly Hamptons.

Part beach cover-up, part dinner dress, this is exactly the sort of piece that earns its place at a summer Sunset Beach outing. Add flat sandals during the day and a heeled sandal after dark.

A timeless clutch that feels equally appropriate at a garden party or an elegant dinner. The neutral palette ensures it works seamlessly with every look in this edit.

A low, wearable heel is essential for summer entertaining, and this pair strikes the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. Consider them your answer to every invitation on the calendar.

Even in the Hamptons, there’s always room for great denim. The relaxed silhouette feels fresh and effortless paired with everything from simple tanks to feminine lace tops.

A great pair of sunglasses has the power to make even the simplest outfit feel pulled together. These light tortoise shell cat-eyes offer just the right amount of glamour without trying too hard.

Sweet eyelet details make this feel more special than your average swimsuit. Layer an oversized button-down on top and head straight from the beach to lunch.

The quintessential throw-on-and-go summer dress. Lightweight, polished, and endlessly versatile, it’s the sort of piece you’ll find yourself reaching for multiple times a week, whether headed to beach or bar.

Every Hamptons wardrobe needs a crisp white top, and this one feels especially on point–forget about wrestling to make those perfect knots and tucks! Wear it with linen pants, denim shorts, or a flowing skirt depending on where the day takes you.

A playful pop of color is always welcome among a sea of neutrals. This cheerful mini with pearl buttons and scalloped hem brings just the right amount of personality to the mix.

Pucci… need I say more? Ok fine. Nothing says glamorous summer quite like a Pucci print. Together, they channel a bit of old-school Riviera glamour while still feeling perfectly at home poolside in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Fisher just gets it. The Knot Ring is the finishing touch that quietly elevates everything else. Wear them stacked or separately for an understated dose of shine.

Easy, breezy, and impossibly pretty, this is the sort of dress that was made for long lunches and wandering through town. Just add sandals and a straw tote.

Speaking of a straw tote, you’re welcome for finding the ultimate summer carryall. Large enough for beach essentials yet refined enough to accompany you straight to lunch or shopping afterward.

You can never go wrong with a gingham. There, I said it. Tailored but never stuffy, this matching set feels polished enough for lunch and relaxed enough for the weekend. Wear together or break apart for countless outfit combinations.

Damn, we’ve come far in the swimsuit department. A beautifully cut one-piece that feels equal parts sophisticated and seductive. Add linen pants and oversized sunglasses and you’re ready for far more than just the beach.

A crochet set always feels right out east. Wear it together for maximum impact or mix the pieces into the rest of your wardrobe all season long.

These striped linen trousers capture that effortless coastal spirit perfectly. Pair them with a simple tank, a crisp button-down, or a swimsuit for easy summer dressing. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, wear them to lunch with a lace linen tie-on tank (ahem, see No. 6 above).

Who doesn’t love a collab? A great pair of denim shorts is non-negotiable. This pair made in collaboration with artist Pauline de Roussy de Sales, strikes the ideal balance between polished and relaxed, making them endlessly wearable, if not a little cheeky.

Jennifer Fisher strikes again. With a bit of gold nautical rope, this necklace is bold enough to make a statement yet timeless enough to wear every day. It instantly elevates even the simplest white tee or swimsuit.

The kind of sandal that makes everything feel a little more dressed up. They’re elegant without sacrificing comfort, which is exactly what summer entertaining calls for. Even more importantly, grassy grounds approved!

Playful, feminine, and perfect for summer days or evenings. Wear the set together for a statement look or style each piece separately to maximize your wardrobe.

Hamptons Classic, anyone? As any respectable equestrian knows, its the place to show off your horse! Every beautifully curated closet needs a touch of whimsy. This sculptural piece brings personality and charm to any summer wardrobe, whether styled on a shelf or in hand.