All the Best Looks from the W Magazine Charli XCX Saint Laurent Post-Grammy Party

The 68th annual Grammy Awards were last night. Bad Bunny took home album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Record of the year went Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther. Song of the year went to Billie Eilish for Wildflower. And Best new artist went to Olivia Dean. If you want to see who else won (and who didn’t), click here.

After the ceremony, winners and also-rans alike changed their outfits and hit up the various after parties. But, of course, there’s always one party that draws a bigger and better crowd than the rest and this year it was the W magazine party with Charli XCX and Saint Laurent. The event was held at Bar Marmont (at the iconic Chateau Marmont) in Los Angeles.

Literally everyone who is anyone was there. Guests included: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosé, Chappell Roan, Katseye, Teyana Taylor, Tate McRae, Lola Young, Role Model, Benny Blanco, Sombr, Huntr/X, Finneas and Claudia Sulewski, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti, Coco Jones, Martha Stewart, Lorde, Laufey, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Kaia Gerber, Adwoa Aboah, Hunter Schafer, Lykke Li, Adela, Marcello Hernandez, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Suki Waterhouse, Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, Miles Caton, Myha’la, Conan Gray, Nat Wolff, Tove Lo, Salem Mitchell, Gabriette, Amelia Gray, Devon Lee Carlson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Nicholas Braun, The Kid LAROI, Ebony Riley, Nadia Lee Cohen, Malcolm McRae, W Magazine’s Editor-at-Large Lynn Hirschberg, Corteon Moore, Marta Pozzan, Kate Berlant, Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman, Luka Sabbat, Jay Shetty, Christian Louboutin, Ky Newman, Andrew Wyatt, Jason Stewart, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Laura Love, Chris Black, Jen Brill, Sasha Calle, Nicky Campbell, Moses Sumney, Alex Israel, Eddie Benjamin, Harmony Tividad, Audrey Hobert, Avery Tucker, Leland, Duke Nicholson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Pedro Winter, Mookie Singerman, Aidan Zamiri, and more. As if that list alone wasn’t enough.

The real question is: where does one even fit so many fabulous people? They must have been packed in like sardines! Albeit sardines in very glamorous outfits.