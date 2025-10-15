If anyone’s runway-ready for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it’s Paloma Elsesser! The star model’s risen as a top face for the lingerie brand in recent years, simultaneously becoming known for her candid nature and inclusive values. Backstage before the show, we caught up with Paloma on her top VS Fashion Show looks over the years, pre-runway rituals, and one secret she’s never told.

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, we have to ask: what makes you feel angelic?

Rest makes me feel angelic! Connecting with friends. When I’m surrounded by all my girls, I feel really inspired and heavenly.

Do you have any pre-show rituals you do before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The rituals that I do before the show are everything under the sun. If you think it, I’ve done it! Lymphatic [drainage], facials, working out, affirmations, journaling, a spray tan. Whatever’s going to make me feel like I did everything possible to prepare. This is the Olympics of shows. I don’t get nervous for any other shows except this one!

What’s a secret you’ve never told before?

There’s no secrets. I literally don’t know how to shut the f-ck up, but I’m pretty bad at secrets. The biggest secret is that I still get afraid. I still have a lot of things that I get scared of, I get nervous about, that I’m insecure about. But I think what’s important is challenging your fears, challenging your insecurities, and stepping into your power. I guess my big secret is that I still struggle.

What’s your favorite look from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows over the years, whether it’s yours or someone else’s?

I personally find every look to be deeply inspiring and generally reflective of the girl. I think in this era of VS, it’s really beautiful because we’ve had a lot of authority, how we want to present to the world, and how we want to represent ourselves. Every look is really an extension of who we are, how we want to feel, and what we want to say.

Can you give us any hints on what you’re wearing tonight?

What’s funny is, there’s an angelic look and there’s a naughty look.

