News

VS Backstage Intel! Paloma Elsesser’s All About Honesty And Self-Care Rituals

Before tonight's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, we caught up with the top model on her pre-show practices, runway looks, and more

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Victoria's Secret, Paloma Elsesser, models, runway, VSFS, fashion show
Paloma Elsesser (Courtesy of Victoria's Secret)

If anyone’s runway-ready for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it’s Paloma Elsesser! The star model’s risen as a top face for the lingerie brand in recent years, simultaneously becoming known for her candid nature and inclusive values. Backstage before the show, we caught up with Paloma on her top VS Fashion Show looks over the years, pre-runway rituals, and one secret she’s never told.

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, we have to ask: what makes you feel angelic?
Rest makes me feel angelic! Connecting with friends. When I’m surrounded by all my girls, I feel really inspired and heavenly.

Alex Consani, models, modeling, IMG Models, Aritzia, retail, fashion, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, holidays

Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Georgia Fowler, Reign Judge (Aritzia/BFA)

Do you have any pre-show rituals you do before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?
The rituals that I do before the show are everything under the sun. If you think it, I’ve done it! Lymphatic [drainage], facials, working out, affirmations, journaling, a spray tan. Whatever’s going to make me feel like I did everything possible to prepare. This is the Olympics of shows. I don’t get nervous for any other shows except this one!

Paloma Elsesser

What’s a secret you’ve never told before?
There’s no secrets. I literally don’t know how to shut the f-ck up, but I’m pretty bad at secrets. The biggest secret is that I still get afraid. I still have a lot of things that I get scared of, I get nervous about, that I’m insecure about. But I think what’s important is challenging your fears, challenging your insecurities, and stepping into your power. I guess my big secret is that I still struggle.

What’s your favorite look from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows over the years, whether it’s yours or someone else’s?
I personally find every look to be deeply inspiring and generally reflective of the girl. I think in this era of VS, it’s really beautiful because we’ve had a lot of authority, how we want to present to the world, and how we want to represent ourselves. Every look is really an extension of who we are, how we want to feel, and what we want to say.

Can you give us any hints on what you’re wearing tonight?
What’s funny is, there’s an angelic look and there’s a naughty look.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Everything To Know About The 2025 Victoria’s...

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performers, Vogue’s Starry...

Hailey Bieber For DKNY, Rachel Scott Heads...

Radiant Summer Beauty We Love, From Must-Have...

New Celeb Romances, Prada’s Revenue Rises, Plus!...

Versace Delays Dario Vitale’s Debut, Victoria’s Secret’s...

Jasmine Tookes On Her Groundbreaking New Skincare...

Victoria’s Secret’s Super Summer, Time’s 100 Most...

Victoria’s Secret’s New Designer, James LeBron Joins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.