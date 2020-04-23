Vogue Reveals Historic Covid-19 Cover

Vogue has released their June/July cover featuring an unpublished 1970 Irving Penn photograph of a rose against a white backdrop. It marks the first time American Vogue has published a still life cover in over 50 years. The issue also kept coverlines to a minimum with only the words: “Our Common Thread. A Special Issue. Creativity in a Time ff Crisis” featured.

“I’m of the great belief that we can find our way forward by also considering the past, and Mr. Penn’s legendary work is a beautiful and powerful conduit between the two; his decades of pictures for Vogue were always adept at conveying both deep emotion and journalistic acuity,” Anna Wintour wrote in an editor’s letter also released today. “I was always proud of every image of his that we published, and this one is no different. I’m also pretty sure that he would have loved it.”

The issue will also include designers, actors, artists, photographers, and models self-rendered images reflecting the new realities of their lives. The portfolio includes images from Donatella Versace, Karen Elson, Steven Klein, Kim Kardashian, Florence Pugh, Marc Jacobs, Cindy Sherman, Juergen Teller, and more. Photographer Ethan James Green was also enlisted to shoot health-care professionals outside of the Javits Center in New York earlier this month.

Vogue’s special June/July issue is expected to be be on newsstands nationwide on May 19, barring any Covid-19-related delays. We’re looking forward to seeing how the other fashion titles handle their covers and content in the following weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.