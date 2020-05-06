Jessica Simpson Calls Out Vogue for Body-Shaming

Vogue is certainly making a lot of headlines during quarantine. Yesterday, Jessica Simpson accused Sally Singer of body-shaming her in a piece on Vogue.com earlier this week. In “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Ball,” Singer wrote that Simpson’s “breast maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them.”

This did not go over well with the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer who took to Instagram to call this out and posted the famous image of Sophia Loren giving a shady look to Jayne Mansfield’s chest at a 1957 dinner in Hollywood. “Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body-shamed by [Singer].” She continued: “I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Vogue sent The Today Show a statement with an apology: “We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece,” the statement said. “That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

The anecdote still appears on Vogue.com with the correction that Simpson was wearing Roberto Cavalli and not Michael Kors as Singer initially recalled. Singer is the former creative digital director of Vogue.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.