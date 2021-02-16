Victoria’s Secret Swim Returns! Taylor Hill, Paloma Elsesser, And More Star In Inclusive Campaign

Victoria’s Secret Swimwear is back, and better than ever! The lingerie giant’s swim line finally returned today in full force, a welcome return since its cancellation in 2016. The rebrand graced our feeds this afternoon with a splash, featuring a range of diverse models in a beauty editorial shoot that’s rejecting the company’s famed image for one that’s more inclusive—the “new Victoria’s Secret,” if you will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

It’s the first major campaign we’ve seen since Condé Nast veteran Raul Martinez joined the company. Refreshingly, this Victoria’s Secret campaign spotlights a diverse range of models with different backgrounds and body types. All American girl Taylor Hill (with a new chopped cut!) poses in a black and white leopard bikini, against the backdrop of a nighttime coastline. Jill Kortleve—the first plus-size model to ever walk the runways of Chanel!—stuns in a printed two-piece against a dazzling sunrise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Runway regular Imaan Hamaam is the picture of beauty, rising from an oceanside infinity pool in a striking black number. However, the line’s breakthrough moment comes courtesy of one Paloma Elesser, who—with hands on hip, legs crossed, and staring directly into the photographer’s lens—is the ultimate beach bombshell in a sexy rust set. Other styles include white and yellow bikinis and black and red one-pieces, embellished with crystal straps displaying the VS logo. The imagery brings a feeling of refinement, thanks to styling by Elle‘s dynamic fashion director, Alex White.

After several years, Victoria’s Secret’s swimwear is definitively back with a vengeance. How it will progress is anyone’s guess—but if this first relaunch campaign is any indication, it’ll be undeniably fierce and welcoming for the women of today. You can watch the relaunched brand’s campaign video on Instagram now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.