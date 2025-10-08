Missy Elliot, Karol G, Madison Beer, And Twice Will Perform At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This the kind of beat that goes ra-ta-ta! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is nearly upon us—and the brand has just revealed the all-star lineup of its musical performers. This year’s dynamic event will feature sets by Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and Twice, bringing a variety of genres and bold style to the stage. The group is the second all-female lineup for the revived show, following the 2024 edition’s sets by Lisa, Tyla, and Cher. Of course, there will be plenty of stars on the runway—including VS Angels Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge, and Yumi Nu. As for us? We’ll be ready to put our thing down, flip it, and reverse it when the show’s sultry glamour takes NYC by storm on October 15.

Nicole Kidman, Ayo Edibiri, And Greta Lee Enter A New Era For Vogue‘s November Issue

Change is in the air at Vogue! The magazine’s just revealed its new November issue, featuring a star-studded array of covers with Nicole Kidman, Ayo Edibiri, and Greta Lee. Each actress is outfitted in the season’s latest styles, hailing from Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Maison Margiela Artisanal (Kidman), Chanel and Maison Margiela Artisanal (Edibiri), and Dior and Erdem (Lee). Each actress opens up in their respective cover stories on an array of topics, from aging into new life phases to their latest projects due to hit theaters this fall and next year—including Practical Magic 2 (Kidman), After The Hunt (Edibiri), and Tron: Ares (Lee). You can read all of their cover stories now on Vogue.com.

Coach Kicks Off A Shady Fall Season With Storm Reid And Jayson Tatum

Coach is looking forward to a stylish autumn season, thanks to its newest eyewear styles. The brand has just unveiled its new Coach Eyewear campaign for Fall 2025, starring brand ambassadors Storm Reid and Jayson Tatum. Each star models a selection of the NYC-based label’s tonal sunglasses and eyeglasses for the occasion, cast in versatile shades of brown, green, black, and pink. The range smoothly complements Coach’s current Fall ’25 collection, as well as its leather-filled Spring ’26 line shown at New York Fashion Week.

Loewe And On Soar To New Heights With Their New Cloudsolo Sneakers

Spanish craft is meeting Swiss engineering in Loewe and On’s ongoing collaboration, which has a brand-new addition: the Cloudsolo sneaker. The pair’s limited-edition release combines both Loewe’s artisanal, vibrant attitude and On’s high-performance technology, complete with its new CloudTec heel element for lightweight wear. The style’s further elevated with Helion superfoam midsoles, and a flexible Speedboard for day-long comfort. For a mix of luxury and utility, the shoe also features semi-translucent mesh uppers and LOEWE’s signature pebble toggle, seen in bright hues of turquoise, orange, green, and a variety of neutral shades. But that’s not all! Loewe and On’s collab also includes an extended selection of performance apparel like anoraks, cargo trousers, and seamless layering separates made for urban life and the great outdoors—plus core staples like bras, tights, and T-shirts. Completing the new launch is a breezy campaign starring French dance company MazelFreten at Tenerife’s University of La Laguna, shot by Ryan McGinley. You can register to shop the collection on October 15 ahead of its wider October 16 release on Loewe.com, On.com, and Loewe and On botuiques.

Additional reporting by Erika Ryan and Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.