Victoria’s Secret Angels Share Their Favorite Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Memories!

Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes, and more reminisce on their most special VSFS looks backstage

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Irina Shayk (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Lights, camera, angels! Before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began, we  were backstage to see how the VS Angels got ready for the runway. During hair and makeup, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, and more reminisced on their favorite show memories over the years. 

Irina Shayk

“My favorite, for me, is definitely 2017, because I was pregnant with my daughter. She was my oldest baby—she was four and a half months [old]. I was wearing this beautiful beaded red dress, and I walked with my daughter on the runway. Now, she’s looking at the picture of this little, cute dress, and I say, ‘You were in there.’ So, that’s my favorite look.”

Irina Shayk (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Paloma Elsesser

“I personally find every look to be deeply inspiring and generally reflective of the girl. I think in this era of VS, it’s really beautiful because we’ve had a lot of authority, how we want to present to the world, and how we want to represent ourselves. Every look is really an extension of who we are, how we want to feel, and what we want to say.”

Iris Law, Pat McGrath, and Paloma Elsesser (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Doutzen Kroes

“So many memories! This will be my tenth show. I have the memory of walking with Rihanna. I have had many outfits. Also, last year was very memorable because I got stuck in the runway.”

Doutzen Kroes (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Lily Aldridge

“Over the years, I just loved seeing the Fantasy Bras. That was always such a special part of the show. Those moments were always some of my favorites.”

Lily Aldridge (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Yumi Nu

“Honestly, everything that Adriana Lima has ever done!”

Yumi Nu and Devyn Garcia (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

All images: Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

