Victoria’s Secret Angels Share Their Favorite Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Memories!

Lights, camera, angels! Before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began, we were backstage to see how the VS Angels got ready for the runway. During hair and makeup, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, and more reminisced on their favorite show memories over the years.

Irina Shayk

“My favorite, for me, is definitely 2017, because I was pregnant with my daughter. She was my oldest baby—she was four and a half months [old]. I was wearing this beautiful beaded red dress, and I walked with my daughter on the runway. Now, she’s looking at the picture of this little, cute dress, and I say, ‘You were in there.’ So, that’s my favorite look.”

Paloma Elsesser

“I personally find every look to be deeply inspiring and generally reflective of the girl. I think in this era of VS, it’s really beautiful because we’ve had a lot of authority, how we want to present to the world, and how we want to represent ourselves. Every look is really an extension of who we are, how we want to feel, and what we want to say.”

Doutzen Kroes

“So many memories! This will be my tenth show. I have the memory of walking with Rihanna. I have had many outfits. Also, last year was very memorable because I got stuck in the runway.”

Lily Aldridge

“Over the years, I just loved seeing the Fantasy Bras. That was always such a special part of the show. Those moments were always some of my favorites.”

Yumi Nu

“Honestly, everything that Adriana Lima has ever done!”

All images: Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

