Victoria Beckham’s Posh Cover, Edward Enninful Chats With Vanessa Friedman, Plus! Who Has A Secret Substack?

Victoria Beckham Covers Elle‘s Posh October Issue

Wake up, Malcolm! Elle‘s got a posh new covergirl: none other than Victoria Beckham. The chic fashion designer, former Spice Girl, and muse to us all fronts the title’s new October issue, dressed in a sleek embossed burgundy Tom Ford coat that we’re immediately putting on our fall wishlists! Photographed by Dan Jackson, Beckham poses against stormy city skylines while reflecting on her rise to fame over the years, as well as her early relationship with hot hubby David Beckham and becoming renowned for her fashion and beauty brands. She also gives a glimpse into what we can expect from her upcoming new namesake Netflix series, which hits the streamer on TK! You can check out her full chat on Elle.com—though we’ll be picking up our own print copies ASAP.

“I had to leave my vanity at the door, because every time they were following me at work, I had a job to do,” Beckham tells Veronique Hyland in the cover story. “I couldn’t think about the fact there were cameras there, because I was preparing for a show. One minute we’re creating the collection, picking the fabrics, casting the models. ‘Is this the right flooring? What’s the show music like?’ There was so much going on that I had to turn a blind eye to the fact that they were there. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have gotten anything done. I was like, ‘Guys, I’ve got a day job to be getting on with.'”

All images: Dan Jackson

Did Edward Enninful Never Want To Be U.S. Vogue‘s EIC!?

During NYFW, Edward Enninful caught up with Vanessa Friedman for a new feature in The New York Times, out today. Timed to the launch of 72 magazine under him and sister Akua Enninful’s EE72 company, the former British Vogue EIC spoke with Friedman on launching the title, as well as his step back from styling and the quarterly mag’s distinct lack of ads (owed to an anonymous backer). The easygoing, beloved editor’s piece is also filled with anecdotes from friends and collaborators including Phoebe Philo, Stefano Tonchi, Oprah Winfrey, and 72 cover star Julia Roberts. One of the most surprising revelations, however, came fro mWinfrey—who shared that Enninful vocally never wanted to follow Anna Wintour as US Vogue‘s next editor in chief, a position whose title changed and then went to Chloe Malle last month.

“I just assumed he did,” Winfrey said, recalling he “didn’t even want” Wintour’s role. “When I did my first, and only, Vogue cover in 1998, I was crying because of what Vogue represented in my mind and in the culture. I just assumed if you were working in this industry, that is what you aspired to. But he didn’t.”

Rizzoli Blooms With Erdem For Its Latest Fashion Book!

Rizzoli’s in full bloom for its latest project with Erdem! The elegant, romantic British brand is the subject of a frosty green tome from the luxe book house, penned by founder and creative director Erdem Moralioglu. The book will cover Moralioglu’s various design processes, muses, and inspirations in fashion through the years, as well as defining career and runway moments. Plus, the chic book even comes with a forward by Anna Wintour, a mainstay at the designer’s shows over the years. Add to cart! You can pick up the book, simply titled Erdem, when it hits shelves and Rizzoli.com on October 7.

The PR Net’s Annual PR Net 100 List Honors Major Power Publicists!

One thing that’s not under embargo? This year’s PR Net 100 List. The global public relations and communications networ held its fifth annual PR Net 100 list celebration on September 17, filling the elegant The One Club at One Wall Street with NYC’s top publicists. Guests mingled while enjoying conversations and delicious cocktails from Vodka Collins by Prairie Organic Vodka, Drappier Champagne, Sancerre, Minuty Rosé—plus plenty of Italian sodas and sparkling water. Beats by DJ Flash kept everyone in high spirits for the special occasion, which recognized top PR professionals for their innovative approach to comms. Selected by a panel of judges from top ranking roles at L’Oreal, Mytheresa, The Estée Lauder Companies, and more, honorees were celebrated by a dynamic crowd including Linda Gaunt, Mark Silver, Rose Swarbrick, Vanessa Von, Brad Zeifman, Elizabeth Harrison, Sara Fitzmaurice, Olita Mills, Alicia Parker, Erin Cast, Allyn Magrino, Cindy Krupp, Jackie Staub, Melanie Brandman, Sarah Berman, Maria Varvarikos, Kelly Marks, Defne Aydintasbas, Brian Strong, Colleen Leahy, Kathleen Barnea Spink, Jill Meisner, Lois Najarian, Alison Katz, Liza Suloti, Jessica Stacey, Heather Feit, Rachel Harrison, Kimberly Flaster, Celia Jones, and Brian Feit.

“The PR Net 100 celebrates the creativity and talent that define our industry,” said founder Lisa Smith. “This recognition honors not only individual achievement but the collective impact of our community.”

All images: Courtesy of The PR Net

Kristie Dash Reveals Her Secret Substack!

Surprise! Instagram’s head of beauty partnerships and former beauty editrix Kristie Dash has just revealed her secret Substack newsletter, which she shared on Instagram this week. Titled “Unpacking,” Dash’s content is focused on self-reflection, personal experiences across her life and career, and even NYC-focused projects—like cleaning out her closet to prepare for a new beau to move in, the subject of her latest entry. It’s a welcome return to writing for Dash, who frequently wrote during her past editorial roles at Lucky and Allure. We can’t wait to see what she write next!

Tamron Hall Shines For The Accessories Council’s Ac Magazine

You better work! Tamron Hall is the newest covergirl for The Accessories Council‘s signature Ac magazine, posing for its new Fall 2025 issue in regal gowns and sharp suiting by Sergio Hudson, Marchesa, Chuks Collins, and more. Inside the issue, the Emmy-winning host shares her personal fashion journey through the decades—plus how she’s begun expressing herself more visually, the personal impact of her family’s heritage, love of hoop earrings and vintage shopping, and how her son Moses recognizes her passion for fashion. The covergirl moment arrives as Hall notably celebrates her namesake talk show’s seventh season, as well as her 55th birthday.

“Fashion is a weapon. It’s not just what you wear—it’s how you present yourself to the world,” Hall said. “[Moses] knows when I’m leaving the house based on my shoes. He’ll see a pair of heels and say, ‘Okay, Mommy’s going to work.’ That makes me smile because it shows him that fashion is part of who I am, not something I put on for other people.”

All images:Andrew Egan

