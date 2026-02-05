Versace Names Their New Designer

It’s official! Pieter Mulier has been named chief creative officer of Versace, effective July 1, 2026. Prada Group made the announcement this morning via a press release.

Mulier studied architecture and design at the Institut Saint-Luc in Brussels where he earned a masters in interior architecture before he was hired by Raf Simons to work with him at Jil Sander, thus kicking off his fashion career. At Sander, he became head of accessories, shoes, and bags, before joining Simons at Dior as design director. He then followed Simons to Calvin Klein where he was the global creative director to Simons’s chief creative officer. The two exited the brand in 2018 and in 2021 Mulier was named creative director of Maison Alaïa, where he has worked ever since.

Mulier fills a position left vacant at Versace after the firing of Dario Vitale after just a single season. Vitale joined the brand after a 15 year stint at Mui Miu, where he was design and image director. Former Versace parent company Capri Holdings, appointment Vitale to the top job at Versace in March of 2025. The next month, it was announced that they would be selling the Italian fashion house to Vitale’s old bosses, the Prada Group, who were apparently none to happy that the designer left Miu Miu in the first place. In December of 2025, after the sale was completed, Prada fired Vitale and whispers soon began circulating that they were eyeing Mulier as his place.