Versace Presents Its First-Ever Co-Ed Runway Show

Versace is always a highlight of Milan Fashion Week, thanks in part to Donatella’s showmanship. This season was no different. With an extended show time to play with — there were 91 looks in total, as both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections were presented — the brand created a trippy video-screen runway. Among the flashing visuals were a Key of Life (a house code).

Clothing-wise, things started off relatively minimalistic. Sleek black looks were punctuated by the odd white sneaker or gold appliqué.

From there, things got… preppy. Yes, really! Donatella threw in a variety of pieces that conjured up memories of college campuses. Varsity Versace? Sounds like fun.

As in recent seasons, Donatella chose to include tributes to her dearly departed brother, Gianni. But this time, rather than bringing back prints and silhouettes he created, she went in a more subtle direction, using his signature. But she also took a moment to push things forward. One of the best elements of the collections this season was a warped pattern that resembled a zebra print. But upon closer inspection, it is actually a vibrating V. Check out the rest of the collection below.

