Versace Postpones Dario Vitale’s First Runway Show

September’s slate of Spring 2026 runway shows will be filled with designer debuts—except Versace, which delayed its first show under new creative director Dario Vitale, according to Puck. Vitale’s Versace debut has been a much-anticipated moment on the fashion calendar, with the designer working on his first collection for the brand since March. Instead, the label will instead host an “intimate event” during Milan Fashion Week and hasn’t confirmed a rescheduled date for Vitale’s first runway. Though no cause was given as to why the postponement occurred, it’s speculated that Prada Group’s recent $1.4 billion acquisition of Versace—and its resulting critique on what Vitale’s prepared—could have played a role. However, there are still plenty of designer debuts to look forward to in the coming months, including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough at Loewe, and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Return This Fall

Lights, camera, fashion! Victoria’s Secret is bringing its Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back to the runway later this year, following its viral 2024 relaunch. Though details on the show’s location, fashion partners, and which Angels will hit the catwalk are under wraps, the brand teased on Instagram that more info can be found soon on its app. The show will notably mark the first VS Fashion Show led by newly minted executive creative director Adam Selman, who’s already a fashion world darling. Last year’s revamped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured an impressive lineup of star models including Tyra Banks, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Jasmine Tookes, Canice Swaenpoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Kate and Lila Moss, and more—plus performances by Lisa, Tyla, and Cher.

Donna Karan New York Launches A Supermodel-Filled Summer Campaign

Donna Karan New York‘s stepping into summer with a burst of style—and plenty of supermodels! The brand’s just launched its new summer social campaign with longtime muses Helena Christensen, Isabeli Fontana, Cindy Bruna, and Esther Cañadas, photographed by Christian Ferretti. Inspired by Karan’s empowering fashion legacy, the all-star cast is outfitted in chic pieces inspired by her signature “Seven Easy Pieces”—including sharp suiting, draped dresses, and sleek knits. You can shop their same sharp attire now on DonnaKaran.com.

Gap Brings Denim Blues To Travel With A Breezy New Béis Collab!

Effortless denim and functional travel have finally come together, thanks to Gap! The brand’s just announced a new collaboration with Shay Mitchell‘s beloved luggage and travel accessories brand Béis. Inspired by airport style and living a busy lifestyle, Béis’ best-selling pieces have been color-matched to Gap’s own denim shade—plus a backpack made with actual denim—for the partnership. Their collection is complete with a range of apparel in Béis best-selling hues of black, beige, and berry pink, including adjustable barrel-leg pants, jeans, a jumpsuit, a hoodie, sports bras, and children’s athleisure. You can shop the full line, which ranges from $8 to $378, starting on August 1 in Gap stores and on Gap.com.

Temasek Acquires A $220 Million Stake In Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings is betting big on Italian fashion! The investment company has just signed a $220 million contract with the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, securing a 10% stake in the menswear label, according to Fashion Network. The deal aims to begin the first steps of Zegna’s global future goals, including financing international expansion, opening new retail spaces, and revamping existing stores as the brand grows its leisurewear business. Nagi Hamiyeh, Temasek’s head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will also join Zegna’s board of directors to aid in its financial planning and future strategies, as well.

