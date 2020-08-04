Brand Alert: Meet The Founder of Veronica M

Veronica M founder Veronica Monroy-Ferrer has had quite a year. She tells THE DAILY all about her latest collection and why working through the lockdown was an unforgettable experience.

What’s new with the line?

We are definitely pivoting the line to make more items that you can wear now! We’re especially grateful during this time to have the luxury of making all our clothing in Los Angeles. We love to see what styles and colors our customers love the most and find ways to provide even more for them. Now we are embracing a new lifestyle, rather than trends.

Tell us about the new leisurewear line.

Our new leisurewear line uses the softest and most comfortable French terry and jersey fabric. We reacted quickly to the needs of our customers and the new normal that we have stepped into. With the recent stay-at-home orders, we felt that our customers were mostly working from home but still wanted to look and feel their best. By creating more of the leisurewear, we’re able to help with that!

We saw you are making masks! What was it like working during the quarantine?

Making masks in the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic was unreal, intense, challenging, but also amazing. I don’t think I can describe how hard it was to work every day, physically picking up rolls of fabric myself, helping trim masks, answering the influx of e-mails until 2 a.m., then do it all over again the next day. It has been rewarding to be able to provide a product that has helped many stay safe while also giving jobs to at least half of my team. It has been an experience I will never forget.

How do you describe the Veronica M line to a new customer?

The Veronica M line is a lifestyle fashion brand that has pieces for all occasions. It goes from work to home, event to vacation, and everything in between. We offer work-appropriate tops, so that our customer can go to a happy hour after work in the same thing. Our jumpsuits provide a polished look and yet are super comfortable and easy to care for. And my favorite for summer, our rompers, are the perfect length to wear anywhere.

Who is the Veronica M woman?

The Veronica M woman is confident, fun, and ready to face the world while looking and feeling amazing in her outfit.

What was the inspiration for the current collection?

Tomorrow is a new day, and a new you! We have to continue to push forward and hope for the best. At our headquarters, we’re continuing to make a great product, which we hope puts a smile on our customer’s face. We bring that inspiration to our face covers as well. They now come in fun summer colors, and we’re so excited to add our new Holiday Glitz prints to our masks!

Where can we shop for your designs?

We are first a wholesale company, and encourage all to shop at a local boutique near you that carries Veronica M. You can also shop our online exclusive styles at veronicam.shop.

Any styling tips for the summer season?

Right now, anything that makes you feel your best.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.