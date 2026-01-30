The queen of bridal, Vera Wang, is returning to ready-to-wear this spring with a new line created in partnership with global brand platform Bartra Group.

“This is an entirely new experience for VERA WANG as we have never before offered product at this price point, for this segment of the market, and at this level of geographical penetration,” said Wang in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnered with Batra Group to introduce a collection of specific pieces that reflect my love for wardrobing with a sophisticated, nonchalant and versatile attitude, one that resonates across all age groups, cultures, and borders.”

The Autumn/Winter 2026 collection is currently being shown in Paris and should hit stores in May. The offerings reportedly include tailoring, knitwear, jersey, and outerwear. Positioned within the advanced contemporary ready-to-wear market, with pricing from £270 ($373 USD), and hero pieces, including outerwear, priced up to £1,350 ($1,865 USD).

This is, of course, not the first time Wang has done ready-to-wear. She was a hot ticket at NYFW throughout the ’00s and ’10s. And as a kid I vivdly remember watching her on the Style Channel as she prepared for one of her shows. A model was in her studio for a fitting and Wang put her in a stunning black crocodile maxi coat. I’d never seen anything like it. It was long and slick and perfectly tailored. It had structure, but also softness. And the most beautiful fit.

Wang stared at it for a moment then grabbed a pair of scissors, got down on the floor, and cut off about 8 inches. At that age I had only the vaguest idea what a crocodile coat like that must cost, but I knew it must be phenomenal amount and the image of her hacking away at it like it was nothing is forever burned in my brain.

Of course, the advanced contemporary market Wang’s new line is slotting into will not be able to accommodate any crocodile coats, but certainly leather and suede are on the table.

“This launch represents a new chapter for both Vera Wang and Batra Group, the brand’s first entry into contemporary ready-to-wear at this price point, and the beginning of Batra Group’s luxury division,” said Rajiv Batra, Chairman of Batra Group. “Batra Group’s commitment to the Vera Wang brand is stewardship. This collection is not an expansion of scale, but a refinement of purpose — building a modern ready-to-wear line that feels true to the brand’s authorship. AW26 sets the foundation for a long-term presence in Europe, grounded in design integrity.”

For now, at least, the collection will only be available in the UK and Europe, so if you wanna get your hands on it this May, you may need to book a flight first. As if you needed another reason to hop on a plane to Europe this summer.