Drama Continues At Vanity Fair Over Melania Trump’s Rumored Cover

Things are heating up at Vanity Fair! Multiple members of the magazine’s staff apparently threatened to quit their jobs—and even bag groceries at Trader Joe’s—if Melania Trump was placed on an upcoming cover, according to the Daily Mail. The dramatic incident is the first under the tenure of new global editorial director Mark Guiducci, who reportedly tried to arrange a story with Trump as early as June. However, this week, the First Lady reportedly turned the offer down due to Condé Nast titles previously refusing to feature her as a covergirl, according to Page Six. While a VF cover with Melania would be controversial, it would certainly align with the title’s history of featuring topical public figures across varying fields and public favor—while also being the first mag to feature the First Lady on its cover since her highly debated 2017 Vanity Fair Mexico shoot. Only time will tell!

Miley Cyrus Strikes A Pose For Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela has found its latest star in Miley Cyrus! The musician is front and center in the label’s Fall 2025 campaign, shot by Paolo Roversi. Inspired by clothing’s role as a form of second skin, Cyrus is draped in crisp leather and shirting, paired with the label’s oversized bags and iconic Tabi heels. Some shots even find the star ditching clothing entirely, forming a closer bond with the label. With a range of new designs and restructured items from creative director Glenn Martens, it certainly marks a new era at the house.

“Standing naked for a fashion campaign felt major; all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots,” Cyrus said. “In that moment, Margiela and I became one.”

All images: Paolo Roversi

The Venice Film Festival Returns With Quiet Glamour

The Venice Film Festival is back, and off to a subtly elegant start. So far, the Festival—held in Venice, Italy from September 6 as the kickoff for the year’s film awards season—has rolled out a slate of fashion moments that are more approachable and simple than past years, with neutral hues reigning supreme across arrival and red carpet outfits worn by Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Roomi Pace, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, and more stars. Notable standouts include Roberts’ cozy arrival outfit with Celine’s Smile Luggage tote—making her the second star to step out with Michael Rider’s revival of the bag, after A$AP Rocky. Stone’s also made waves from her recent arrival off a gondola in a black lace dress and Louis Vuitton handbag, while Cate Blanchett re-wore the black gem-encrusted Giorgio Armani gown she donned at the 2022 Festival. As the event continues, it will premiere films including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, and more before naming this year’s Volpi Cup and Golden Lion for Best Film award recipients.

Ferragamo Embraces Italian Cinema For Fall 2025

Lights, camera, action! For its Fall 2025 campaign, Ferragamo took inspiration from classic Italian films—complete with a romantic noir feel and complementary moody lighting. Photographed by Craig McDean, the shoot finds a sharp crew including Mariacarla Boscono, Awar Odhiang, Apolline Rocco Fohrer and Tim Schuhmacher lounging and traversing the soaring halls of an ornate mansion. Naturally, the group is outfitted in the latest designs by creative director Maximilian Davis, from elegantly textured and printed dresses to soft outerwear and dapper suiting. The assortment is complete with a range of crisp leather brogues, as well as the house’s signature bow-topped pumps and sophisticated Hug handbags.

All images: Craig McDean

Ssense Is Filing For Bankruptcy Protection

Uh oh! Things are looking rocky at Ssense, which just filed for bankruptcy protection, according to Fashion Network. However, the move didn’t come from the retailer itself—rather, it came from its main creditor through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). While it’s unclear who filed the protection or why, the moment follows recent business challenges including a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada, as well as the end of “de minimus” exemption that permitted under-$800 packages to be sent to the U.S. duty free. In May, the retailer also lost 100 employees due to layoffs, with the protection filing marking the latest obstacle. In the meantime, the retailer intends to file its own CCAA to keep control of its assets, per CEO Rami Atallah. Stay tuned!

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

