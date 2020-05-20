Vanity Fair Italy Releases Special Issue

Vanity Fair Italy’s special issue is out today and with most European adventures shelved this summer, this might be the closest we get to Italy. VF brought on Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino as the artistic director of the new issue and it looks like he’s cooked up a massive tribute to his country while in quarantine.

The project is called “Phase 4″ and is dubbed “a dreamlike yet momentous moment to consider the post-lockdown future and the first tentative steps towards recovery.” The cover features pink flamingos photographed at night on the Spanish Steps in Rome by Alex Majoli and Paolo Sorrentino. Contributors in the issue imagine their own Phase 4 of what life in Italy will look like. The project was inspired by The Great Beauty, the film that won Sorrentino an Academy Award in 2014.

The issue celebrates Italy with essays from celebs such as Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Jude Law, Wes Anderson, Jane Fonda, John Malkovich, Rachel Weisz and Woody Harrelson sharing their favorite memories of the country.

Inside Alessandro Michele chats with rapper Achille Lauro about the power of beauty in today’s culture. Marina Abramović created an exclusive work for the issue and Isabella Rossellini is featured talking about her parents, Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, and career.

