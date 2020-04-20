Over the weekend, The Vampire’s Wife — the UK-based, Victorian-inflected fashion brand by Susie Cave, wife of musician Nick Cave — posted a series of photos on their Instagram account showing model Liberty Ross in one of their dresses, lounging with her daughter in the poppy fields in California’s Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve. Located just over an hour North of Los Angeles, the reserve is home to the largest consistent bloom of the state flower, the California Poppy, and is extremely popular with tourists who flock to the area every spring to see the stunning orange flowers in person.

The flowers and their ecosystem are extremely fragile and it is illegal to leave the park’s trails and trample or pick the delicate blooms. Just last year, a number of influencers came under fire for doing just this in their vain and ignorant attempts to take pretty Instagram pics at the expense of the local environment. As more and more people began flocking to the area to mimic their favorite influencers, tremendous damage was done and numerous articles appeared condemning the actions of people more interested in selfies than in following the rules or preserving natural beauty.

When The Vampire’s Wife posted the photos of Ross lounging in the poppies over the weekend, they were careful not to include a geo tag or mention the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in any of their captions, although the location is easily recognizable to anyone familiar with the area, even if they’ve never actually been there themselves. “California Poppy time!!” wrote the usually extremely woke Karla Welch under one of the photos.

Last night, a series of comments appeared on the posts calling them out as irresponsible and asking that they be taken down lest they encourage others to take similar illegal actions at the expense of the environment. The Vampire’s Wife deleted those comments and left the photos.

“I was surprised when I saw the photos taken in the fields, because this issue got so much attention last year,” said Jennifer Dawson, the California resident who’s comments were deleted by The Vampire’s Wife. “I left a few comments stating that it was bad for the poppies and advising them that it was illegal to do this on public lands in the United States. I asked them them to delete the campaign in order to protect the ecosystem for future generations to enjoy and to prevent copycats from wreaking further havoc. Instead, the next time I checked their account, I had been blocked.”

The Daily reached out to The Vampire’s Wife this morning, but they did not immediately return our request for comment.

