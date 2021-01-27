Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Jewelry That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat!

After what feels like the longest month in existence (and yes, it is still January), it’s time to ensure something sparkling is on the horizon. Sure, you can just break out a glass of Champagne to toast to the end of dry January. But we’re talking about another kind of magic—glittering and golden jewels, right in time for Valentine’s Day. No sweetheart? No problem. Self-gifting is the best after all…..

Here’s what’s on our radar at every budget. Your move, Cupid.

Under $100

Quay, star gaze charm, $25

Please Repeat, heart burst studs, $49

Mejuri, vermeil gold hoops, $95

Under $500

Alice Pierre, mini open heart necklace, $200

Lagos, love knot link bracelet, $300

Bruce, diamond barnes ring, $338

Devereux, gold band with reclaimed diamond trio, $320

Rondel, diamond block letter charm, $450

Nak Armstrong, red enamel heart studs, $275

Bondeye Jewelry, glazed munchkin hoops, $437

Under $1,000

Jil Sander, set of four pearl ear cuffs, $530

Maria Tash, 6.5mm rose purple diamond hoop, $935

Grace Lee, ruby rose study earrings, $958

Colette Jewelry, pink sillybum earcuff, $840

Pamela Love, sacred heart pendant, $750

Sterling King NY, mismatched Juno fold earrings, $360

Chinchar Maloney, heart in hand pendant, $725

Melissa Kaye, Lola earcuff, $1,000

Alexander McQueen, bi-color chain choker, $750 Jemma Wynne, pearl-adorned ear cuff, $840

Under $10,000

Dru, lover signet, $3,345

Elizabeth Moore, rhodolite garnet infinity ring, $2,025

Sophie d’Agon, emerald and sapphire gold bangle, $2,090 Jolly Bijou, Otto ring $1,525

Laura Caspi, Sphaera necklace, price upon request

Future Fortune, rainbow eternity ring, $3,600

Anita Ko, heart shaped diamond pendant, $2,625

KATKIM, double ½ diamond ring, $2,280

Carbon & Hyde, rainbow bangle, $2,530

Bea Bongiasca, double heart vine tendril ring, $1,500

Arman Sarkisyan, rose-cut diamond starburst studs, $4,730

Nam Cho, round and baguette blue sapphire necklace, $5,925

Bliss Lau, garnet rose gold band, $2,906

Jamie Wolf, 18k gold heart pendant necklace, $2,990

Deborah Pagani, purple amethyst drop earrings, $9,500

Chanel at Betteridge, two-finger Coco crush ring, $6,950

