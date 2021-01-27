Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Jewelry That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat!

After what feels like the longest month in existence (and yes, it is still January), it’s time to ensure something sparkling is on the horizon. Sure, you can just break out a glass of Champagne to toast to the end of dry January. But we’re talking about another kind of magic—glittering and golden jewels, right in time for Valentine’s Day. No sweetheart? No problem. Self-gifting is the best after all…..
Here’s what’s on our radar at every budget. Your move, Cupid.
Under $100
Quay, star gaze charm, $25
Please Repeat, heart burst studs, $49
Mejuri, vermeil gold hoops, $95
Under $500
Alice Pierre, mini open heart necklace, $200
Lagos, love knot link bracelet, $300
Bruce, diamond barnes ring, $338
Devereux, gold band with reclaimed diamond trio, $320
Rondel, diamond block letter charm, $450
Nak Armstrong, red enamel heart studs, $275
Bondeye Jewelry, glazed munchkin hoops, $437
Under $1,000
Jil Sander, set of four pearl ear cuffs, $530
Maria Tash, 6.5mm rose purple diamond hoop, $935
Grace Lee, ruby rose study earrings, $958
Colette Jewelry, pink sillybum earcuff, $840
Pamela Love, sacred heart pendant, $750
Sterling King NY, mismatched Juno fold earrings, $360
Chinchar Maloney, heart in hand pendant, $725
Melissa Kaye, Lola earcuff, $1,000
Alexander McQueen, bi-color chain choker, $750Jemma Wynne, pearl-adorned ear cuff, $840
Under $10,000
Dru, lover signet, $3,345
Elizabeth Moore, rhodolite garnet infinity ring, $2,025
Sophie d’Agon, emerald and sapphire gold bangle, $2,090Jolly Bijou, Otto ring $1,525
Laura Caspi, Sphaera necklace, price upon request
Future Fortune, rainbow eternity ring, $3,600
Anita Ko, heart shaped diamond pendant, $2,625
KATKIM, double ½ diamond ring, $2,280
Carbon & Hyde, rainbow bangle, $2,530
Bea Bongiasca, double heart vine tendril ring, $1,500
Arman Sarkisyan, rose-cut diamond starburst studs, $4,730
Nam Cho, round and baguette blue sapphire necklace, $5,925
Bliss Lau, garnet rose gold band, $2,906
Jamie Wolf, 18k gold heart pendant necklace, $2,990
Deborah Pagani, purple amethyst drop earrings, $9,500
Chanel at Betteridge, two-finger Coco crush ring, $6,950
