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Urban Decay Launches All Nighter Ghosting Collection with Epic Celebration in WeHo

Makeup Artists and Creators Came In Droves To Check Out The Ghosting Trio

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Creator Princess Gollum (holding her campaign sign) and Creator Toni Bravo

Where was every VIP in the makeup world on Thursday night? The launch party for Urban Decay’s new line, Ghosting Trio, held at Andys in West Hollywood. Hosted in partnership with The Daily Front Row, the crowd enjoyed cocktails aplenty and got the scoop on the new first-of-its-kind complexion system. The products feature three new innovations: Ghosting Paste, Ghosting Powder, and Ghosting Spray, which instantly retextures skin for a seamless blur finish and all-day wear. (Trust us, the crowd couldn’t get enough of these products!)

Creator Pixie Bella and MUA CultofKelby

Creator Atiana De La Hoya

Creator Beca Michie

The evening included tutorials to learn about the products, numerous photo moments throughout the space including a vintage photo booth by LA-based studio, Photo Illusion, and a special performance from saxophonist, Aaron Leibowitz. DJ Hunny Bee was on hand to provide jams throughout the night and kept the crowd moving.

Michael Castro-Osborne, Director, Education & Artistry at L’Oréal, also took to the stage to do a demo with the products and share how they work.

Michael Castro-Osborne

The cute crowd hitting up Andys (the buzzy new venue from musician Anderson .Paak) included Alexis Fabie, Amber Amos, Atiana De La Hoya, Beca Michie, Caitlin Lawson, Madi Webb, Charlene LeFever, Chloe Wells, Courtney Quarantine, Dhavi Shira, Edrys Duran, Fredy Castro, Georgia Bridgers, Gwendolyn Patkunas, Isabel Rose, Joe Jenkins, Justine Babb, Kate Speights, Katrina Stuart, Kirbie Johnson, Kristen McIntyre, Mariah Moss, Mars, Melinda Berry, Melissa Rogers, Monica Majak, Natalie McMillan, Nichole Goodman, Nikki Kent, Oliva Cella, Princess Gollum, Rocsi Dias, Sarait Iqbal, Sevah Darbouze, Tatiana Sackheim, Wayman + Micah, Bailey Spinn, Adurey Vargas, Dion Xu, Ellise, Madison Wyborny, Manny Jay, Olay Noel, Pixie Bella, Sean Harris, Tatyana Alil, Toni Bravo, and many more!

Madi Webb

Creator Isabellrrose

DJ Hunny Bee

 

Aaron Leibowtiz

The Ghosting Trio is now available for $34 each at UrbanDecay.com, UltaSephoraAmazon,and TikTok Shop. The only time getting ghosted is a good thing!

Peruse our Gallery to see more images from the night! 

Photos: Cobra Snake 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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