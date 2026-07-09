The Greatest Fashion Movie of All Time Is Returning to the Big Screen

On August 11, 1995 the single greatest fashion film ever made hit theaters across the United States. That film, of course, was Unzipped — a (mostly) black and white documentary chronicling the making of designer Isaac Mizrahi’s legendary Fall 1994 runaway collection and starring every top model of the day, from Linda Evangelista to Kate Moss to Cindy Crawford. And now, more than 30 years later, Unzipped is heading back to the theater to dazzle and inspire a whole new generation and deliver a nostalgia bomb of unparalleled intensity to those of us old enough to remember it’s original release.

The rerelease is being made possible following the film’s acquisition by Janus Films, which purchased the North American rights to director Douglas Keeve’s documentary earlier this year and is set to premiere a new 4k restoration this fall — opening in select New York theaters on September 25 (right smack in the middle of Milan Fashion Week) and expanding nationwide thereafter.

“Unzipped is a perfect encapsulation, a freezing in time forever, of the middle 1990s in the fashion business, a very happy time in my life,” said Mizrahi.

“Having Unzipped join the Janus Films library is a wonderful milestone. They are, after all, the gold standard of cinema,” said Keeve. “I’m thrilled Unzipped will find a new generation of fans while giving long time devotees an excuse to watch it for the umpteenth time and quote their favorite fashion legends from memory. As they’d say, ‘Fussy Finished!’”

Seriously you guys, if there was ever a reason to get your butt back to the theater, this is it!