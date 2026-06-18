Every Piece From the New Uniqlo Collaboration With Former Marni Designer Francesco Risso

It’s been just about a year since Francesco Risso ended his decade-long stint at the helm of Marni and for a certain customer with a certain quirky sense of whimsy and style, his departure has left a void. Fortunately for them, Risso isn’t done designing quite yet. Not be a longshot. In fact, he just dropped his first collection with Uniqlo called “Made for Dreaming” and it is definitely giving Marni-lite vibes. So if you’ve missed his particular sensibility, you’re in luck!

The “Made for Dreaming” summer capsule collection is made up of structured yet soft silhouettes for men and women combined with hand-drawn prints, sun-washed colors, and fluid proportions designed to move naturally through everyday life.

“I am inspired by the idea of accessible clothing carrying imagination at scale,” said Risso, via a press release. “For Summer 2026 we developed a collection that pairs uniformity with artistry, introducing a sentiment of playfulness and daring to practical pursuits. Made for dreaming, these designs reflect the radiance of their wearers.”

“Every time I see people around the world wearing and enjoying pieces from our 2022 collaboration line with Francesco, I am reminded of the importance of bringing small moments of joy into daily lives through clothing,” said Yuki Katsuta, Fast Retailing Group’s senior executive officer. “At the same time, I am also truly delighted to present this new capsule collection, our first collaboration in four years. Through Francesco’s distinctive prints and colors, as well as soft silhouettes, we hope this latest collection will convey a light and free-spirited mood and enrich and elevate everyday styling with a sense of joy.”

The collection retails for $24.90 to $59.90 for clothes and $5.90 to $29.90 for accessories and is available now at Uniqlo.com and in Uniqlo stores worldwide.

Check out the rest of the collection below.